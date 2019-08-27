Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carlos Lopez. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Carlos D. Lopez was a family man and devoted husband of 50 years. He was a Businessman and Entrepreneur. He loved his ranch in Cañoncito and loved farming and ranching.

He was born on March 5, 1939 to Trinidad Lopez and Raquel Gallegos Lopez in Gilman, Colo.

He was united in marriage to Anabelle Rael on Dec. 28, 1968 in Lucero, N.M.

He was involved with his local Acequia Association and the St. Joseph Society and the St. Gertrude Catholic Church as a Lector and Minister of the Eucharist.

He touched many lives through his years of service as a community leader, director of many nonprofit organizations, his government service as liason for New Mexico to Mexico his many business ventures and Military Service.

He loved helping others and was extremely generous with his time and knowledge. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother: Trinidad and Raquel Lopez; sister: Marcela Gallegos.

He is survived by his wife Anabelle Lopez of the family home; sons and daughters: Maria Roybal (Ruben) of Los Alamos, N.M., Carlos Lopez (Patricia) of Las Vegas, N.M., Antonio Lopez (Catrina) of Las Vegas, N.M., Simon Lopez of Albuquerque, N.M., Leandro Lopez (Kimberly) of Albuquerque, N.M., Marcela Lopez of Albuquerque, N.M., Leonor Salazar (John Andrew) of Las Vegas, N.M., Rafael Lopez of Las Vegas, N.M., Francisco Lopez of Las Vegas, N.M., Jose Manuel Lopez of the family home; sisters: Frances Valdez (Gilbert Valdez) of Santa Fe, N.M., Louisa Rogers (Wilton) of Canocito, N.M.; 28 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Rosary devotional services will be recited on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. with both services to be held at St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Mora, N.M. with Father Fred Alexander as celebrant. Interment will take place at La Cueva Cemetery in La Cueva, N.M. with the following serving as Pallbearers Carlos Lopez, Antonio Lopez, Simon Lopez, Leandro Lopez, Rafael Lopez, Francisco Lopez and Jose Manuel Lopez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Carlos Roberto Lopez, Raul Roybal, Victor Lopez, Leandro Lopez, Orlando Marquez, John Andrew Salazar and Francisco Lino Lopez.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Raynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 1-800-479-3511. Carlos D. Lopez was a family man and devoted husband of 50 years. He was a Businessman and Entrepreneur. He loved his ranch in Cañoncito and loved farming and ranching.He was born on March 5, 1939 to Trinidad Lopez and Raquel Gallegos Lopez in Gilman, Colo.He was united in marriage to Anabelle Rael on Dec. 28, 1968 in Lucero, N.M.He was involved with his local Acequia Association and the St. Joseph Society and the St. Gertrude Catholic Church as a Lector and Minister of the Eucharist.He touched many lives through his years of service as a community leader, director of many nonprofit organizations, his government service as liason for New Mexico to Mexico his many business ventures and Military Service.He loved helping others and was extremely generous with his time and knowledge. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.He is preceded in death by his father and mother: Trinidad and Raquel Lopez; sister: Marcela Gallegos.He is survived by his wife Anabelle Lopez of the family home; sons and daughters: Maria Roybal (Ruben) of Los Alamos, N.M., Carlos Lopez (Patricia) of Las Vegas, N.M., Antonio Lopez (Catrina) of Las Vegas, N.M., Simon Lopez of Albuquerque, N.M., Leandro Lopez (Kimberly) of Albuquerque, N.M., Marcela Lopez of Albuquerque, N.M., Leonor Salazar (John Andrew) of Las Vegas, N.M., Rafael Lopez of Las Vegas, N.M., Francisco Lopez of Las Vegas, N.M., Jose Manuel Lopez of the family home; sisters: Frances Valdez (Gilbert Valdez) of Santa Fe, N.M., Louisa Rogers (Wilton) of Canocito, N.M.; 28 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.Rosary devotional services will be recited on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. with both services to be held at St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Mora, N.M. with Father Fred Alexander as celebrant. Interment will take place at La Cueva Cemetery in La Cueva, N.M. with the following serving as Pallbearers Carlos Lopez, Antonio Lopez, Simon Lopez, Leandro Lopez, Rafael Lopez, Francisco Lopez and Jose Manuel Lopez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Carlos Roberto Lopez, Raul Roybal, Victor Lopez, Leandro Lopez, Orlando Marquez, John Andrew Salazar and Francisco Lino Lopez.Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Raynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 1-800-479-3511. Published in Las Vegas Optic on Aug. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close