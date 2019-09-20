May 13, 1948 ~
September 17, 2019
Our deepest condolences to his loving family, his colleagues, and all who loved him. Hon. Senator Cisneros, a true gentleman, dedicated public servant, and champion for all of Northern New Mexico.
