1/1
Carlos Ramirez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carlos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Carlos Brazil Ramirez, 75, passed away at his Santa Fe home. Service Arrangements are pending.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Optic from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM 87505
505-989-7032
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 25, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Hilda T Yee
August 24, 2020
Dr. Ramirez was a kind neighbor to my mother-in-law and my ex-wife, may he rest in peace.
Dan Garcia
Friend
August 24, 2020
Carlos should be remembered as a calm, generous friend. Even though I had lived in Santa Fe from 1991 through 1993, we didn't meet till later, after our common friend Jim Sagel decided to leave this world. At the time, I wanted to dedicate a video-art piece for him, but when Carlos heard about it, he offered all the help he could, so that I would create an actual documentary. In one of his last emails he wrote he mentioned he had seen the video again and liked it very much. It took me 5 years, and in that process, I moved back to Santa Fe. Carlos offered me work as a teacher at Los Alamos, which I accepted for a couple of years, and we kept our friendship since then. Forever nomad, as it appears I am, I moved back to Mexico. He visited me twice. It was always so much fun to hang out with him. He seemed very serious, but he loved to be irreverent, and break with what's established. That is why I chose the photo I'm sharing, in Mexico City.
I will remember always Carlos as someone who impacted my life in in a very positive way. We both helped in keeping Jim Sagel's memory alive, and now, others, including me, will have to the same for Carlos.
Un mezcalito a tu salud Carlos! I hope we meet again!
Pilar Rodr&#237;guez Aranda
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved