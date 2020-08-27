Carlos Ramirez

Carlos should be remembered as a calm, generous friend. Even though I had lived in Santa Fe from 1991 through 1993, we didn't meet till later, after our common friend Jim Sagel decided to leave this world. At the time, I wanted to dedicate a video-art piece for him, but when Carlos heard about it, he offered all the help he could, so that I would create an actual documentary. In one of his last emails he wrote he mentioned he had seen the video again and liked it very much. It took me 5 years, and in that process, I moved back to Santa Fe. Carlos offered me work as a teacher at Los Alamos, which I accepted for a couple of years, and we kept our friendship since then. Forever nomad, as it appears I am, I moved back to Mexico. He visited me twice. It was always so much fun to hang out with him. He seemed very serious, but he loved to be irreverent, and break with what's established. That is why I chose the photo I'm sharing, in Mexico City.

I will remember always Carlos as someone who impacted my life in in a very positive way. We both helped in keeping Jim Sagel's memory alive, and now, others, including me, will have to the same for Carlos.

Un mezcalito a tu salud Carlos! I hope we meet again!

Pilar Rodríguez Aranda

Friend