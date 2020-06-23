Carlos I. Tafoya, age 39, a lifetime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Santa Fe, N.M.

He was born on Sept. 26, 1980 to Raymond Tafoya and Corinna Tapia Tafoya in Las Vegas, N.M.

Carlos was Catholic and attended Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M. He was a very loving father and passionate man, had a big heart and was very caring and giving. Carlos was loved by many.

He is preceded in death by his: maternal-grandparents: Pat and Ruby Tapia, paternal-grandparents: Jose and Marian Tafoya, cousins: Charles Tapia and Cisco Avila.

He is survived by his daughter: Candace Tafoya, son: Carlos Tafoya, parents: Raymond and Corinna Tafoya, sister: Stephanie Tafoya, brothers: Raymond Tafoya Jr., and Andrea, Jesus Tafoya and wife Elizabeth all of Las Vegas, N.M.; nieces and nephews: Dominic, Devin, Danielle, Raelee, Chris, Nadia and Alice, numerous other relatives and friends.

Public Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 8 a.m. –5 p.m. at Rogers Mortuary Las Vegas, N.M.

Rosary service will be recited on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 9 a.m. with the funeral service to follow both services to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M. Interment will take place at St. Anthony Cemetery with the following serving as Pallbearers Raymond Tafoya, Jesus Tafoya, Dominic Marquez, Devin Marquez, Oliver Tafoya and William Fogleman. Honorary bearers will be cousins, uncles and close friends.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, please follow state guidelines. Thank you.

Arrangements are entrusted to and are in the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas, NM 1-800479-3511 or 505-425-3511. www.rogersmortaury to sign the online register book.

