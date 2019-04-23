Carmen L. Chavez, 79, a longtime resident of Albuquerque, N.M., passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019.
She was born to the late Leopoldo Pollack and Eufemia Lesperance on July 6, 1939, in Las Vegas, N.M.
She was preceded in death by sons Marvin Chavez and Johnny Chavez.
She is survived by daughters Charlene Lujan and Cirillia Acuña and sons Patrick Chavez and Paul Chavez.
Rosary services will be conducted Friday, April 26, 2019, 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, 9 a.m., with both services held at Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas. Burial will follow at San Jose Cemetery in Las Vegas.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary of Las Vegas.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Apr. 24, 2019