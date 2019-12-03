Carolyn McAdams was born Feb. 22, 1941, to parents George and Hester MacDonald in Boston, Mass. Carolyn passed away on Nov. 9, 2019 from a prolonged illness. She resided at Nine Mile Hill in Las Vegas, N.M.
Carolyn is survived by husband Dean McAdams of the family home; son David Burnham (Christine) of Tucson, Ariz., Peter (Liz) Burnham, Mother-in-law Sally McAdams, Mark, Miles and Marian McAdams, Brother-in-law Jerry Wells (Carol), 9 great grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren.
Carolyn's main interests were education, and instilled wisdom of the minds of youngsters across the country, from New York to Arizona and New Mexico.
Within her 32 years of teaching, she traveled 49 of the 50 states and found love in music, art, her occupation, animals, family and friends. One good-hearted woman who got all she ever wanted from life with a little help but mostly on her own. She will be dearly missed; God rest her soul. Although, she's at peace and her pain is gone, ours still exists and now she is gone, but in our hearts forever.
Services for Carolyn McAdams will be held at Nine Mile Hill Ranch, Las Vegas, N.M. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. for those that wish to attend.
Arrangements for Carolyn McAdams are under the direction of the Alderette-Pomeroy Funeral Home.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Dec. 4, 2019