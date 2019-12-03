Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn McAdams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn McAdams was born Feb. 22, 1941, to parents George and Hester MacDonald in Boston, Mass. Carolyn passed away on Nov. 9, 2019 from a prolonged illness. She resided at Nine Mile Hill in Las Vegas, N.M.

Carolyn is survived by husband Dean McAdams of the family home; son David Burnham (Christine) of Tucson, Ariz., Peter (Liz) Burnham, Mother-in-law Sally McAdams, Mark, Miles and Marian McAdams, Brother-in-law Jerry Wells (Carol), 9 great grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren.

Carolyn's main interests were education, and instilled wisdom of the minds of youngsters across the country, from New York to Arizona and New Mexico.

Within her 32 years of teaching, she traveled 49 of the 50 states and found love in music, art, her occupation, animals, family and friends. One good-hearted woman who got all she ever wanted from life with a little help but mostly on her own. She will be dearly missed; God rest her soul. Although, she's at peace and her pain is gone, ours still exists and now she is gone, but in our hearts forever.

Services for Carolyn McAdams will be held at Nine Mile Hill Ranch, Las Vegas, N.M. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. for those that wish to attend.

Arrangements for Carolyn McAdams are under the direction of the Alderette-Pomeroy Funeral Home. Carolyn McAdams was born Feb. 22, 1941, to parents George and Hester MacDonald in Boston, Mass. Carolyn passed away on Nov. 9, 2019 from a prolonged illness. She resided at Nine Mile Hill in Las Vegas, N.M.Carolyn is survived by husband Dean McAdams of the family home; son David Burnham (Christine) of Tucson, Ariz., Peter (Liz) Burnham, Mother-in-law Sally McAdams, Mark, Miles and Marian McAdams, Brother-in-law Jerry Wells (Carol), 9 great grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren.Carolyn's main interests were education, and instilled wisdom of the minds of youngsters across the country, from New York to Arizona and New Mexico.Within her 32 years of teaching, she traveled 49 of the 50 states and found love in music, art, her occupation, animals, family and friends. One good-hearted woman who got all she ever wanted from life with a little help but mostly on her own. She will be dearly missed; God rest her soul. Although, she's at peace and her pain is gone, ours still exists and now she is gone, but in our hearts forever.Services for Carolyn McAdams will be held at Nine Mile Hill Ranch, Las Vegas, N.M. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. for those that wish to attend.Arrangements for Carolyn McAdams are under the direction of the Alderette-Pomeroy Funeral Home. Published in Las Vegas Optic on Dec. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close