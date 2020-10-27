1/1
Casey Arturo Jaramillo Sr.
Casey Arturo Jaramillo Sr., 77, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M. passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 following a brief illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Casimiro Jaramillo and Maria Antonia Zamora; his brothers: Juan, Pedro, Frank, Benito, and David Salazar; his sisters Dionicia Salazar, Maria Ortega, and Isabel Grano and a grandson, Antonio Casey Jaramillo.
He is survived by his loving wife, Florinda of the family home here in Las Vegas; and the following children: Carol Jaramillo (David Romero), Shirley Saiz (Johnny), Jeanette Garcia (Ted), Ernestine Lopez (Carlos), Casey Jaramillo Jr. (Laura Archuleta), Cristobal Jaramillo (Crystal Yara), Frank Jaramillo, Angelo Jaramillo, Esmeralda Jaramillo (Ray Trujillo), Amanda Romero (Frank), Gilbert Jaramillo (Sonya), Sandra Melgar (Daniel), Jesse Jaramillo, a son raised by him, Pancho Maes (Jackie), and a grandson raised by him, Grouchy Maes all of Las Vegas, N.M., and a son-in-law, Walter Maes Sr.; 18 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, and a special friend, Anthony Ortiz Jr., special nephew Ruben Salazar and niece Dolores Salazar (Richard Peralta) and numerous nephews and nieces.
He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He was a great impact in all lives that he touched. He gave his family great life lessons, taught them the value of a dollar, to love and respect one another. He loved the great outdoors and animals. Hunting and fishing was his passion. He loved his dog, Killer and birds.
He organized the first Hot Shot Fire Fighter Crew in Las Vegas and was the Squad Boss for 11 years. He was a Forest Supervisor for the U. S. Forest Service. A hard worker, he organized the CIMA program for the City of Las Vegas, a senior assistance program. He also worked at the State Hospital, Walmart and was a logger. He loved jokes and dichos played the accordion and was a straight forward strict man.
Services will be held at a later date due to the corona virus situation. On-line condolences can be sent to the family at www.gonzalesfunerals.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Billy G. Rogers at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd., 425-9319 or 1-888-525-9319.

Published in Las Vegas Optic from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gonzales Funerals & Cremations
2315 Hot Springs Boulevard
Las Vegas , NM 87701
(505) 425-9319
