Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Rosary 7:30 PM Our Lady of Sorrows Church Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Our Lady of Sorrows Church

It is with a heavy heart, filled with great sadness and grief, that we announce the passing of our beautiful and beloved mother Lina.

She went home to our Lord and Savior surrounded by her family. Lina lived a long life full of laughter, and was a well-known and respected in the community. Her life was filled with beauty and family, singing, traveling, cooking, dancing, gardening, and tai chi. She enjoyed the outdoors, and was always ready for the next adventure.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother, brothers Martin, Federico and Jose; sisters Edulia, Josefita, Aurelia, Belen, Teresita, Edulia II, and Eufelia and her husband and grandson Bill Noble, Jr.

Her spirit will be carried on by her children Bill Noble (Betty), Judy Noble, Cathy Schweid, and Jessica Noble Sena. Special granddaughters Chelsea Schroeder, Judy Noble Gonzales and sister Barbie Ortega, along with 12 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren.

Lina was born in Ranchitos, N.M. to Pedro A. Bustos and Rufinita Lucero. She attended Santa Cruz Catholic School, and was one of the first civilians to work at Los Alamos National Labs. It was here that she met Earl Noble. After they married, they later to southern California.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her four children at the beach and biking. In 1973, she returned to New Mexico settling in Las Vegas. All her children eventually followed her. She worked for Department of Health and was lovingly referred to as the WIC Lady.

She was a faithful and active member of Our Lady of Sorrows parish. She was a Catholic daughter of court #1301, a crusillista, and a member of Our Lady of the Rosary choir. Lina was a member of Senior Circle, Cowbells, and took great joy in being a 4-H leader.

We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Lina during her 95 years. She left us with beautiful memories of a life well-lived.

We will celebrate the life of Catalina Graciolita Bustos Noble with a rosary on Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m. and mass on Saturday, March 14 at 10 a.m. with burial at the family cemetery on Montezuma Route. All services will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church.

