Cecelia S. Gallegos, a lifelong resident of the Las Vegas area was called to the Lord on June 10, 2019.

She was born on Feb. 1, 1925, at her grandfather's home at Corazon, N.M., and was united in marriage to Arturo R. Gallegos II at Trujillo, N.M. on Sept. 10, 1947.

She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, the local Meadow City AARP Chapter No. 3258, and the New Mexico Retiree Health Care Authority. She completed her education at New Mexico Highlands University, obtaining both her bachelor's and master's degrees.

Cecelia was preceded in death by her parents, Candelario and Margarita Sena; her sister, Rita Wagner; her brother, Napoleon Sena; brother and sister in law, Carlos and Clara Gallegos; sister and brother in law, Margaret and Don Hirsch; brother in law, Louis Mingo; and her husband Arturo (Arthur) R. Gallegos II.

She is survived by their three children, son, Ray Gallegos and wife Carol of Las Vegas, N.M.; son, Clarence Gallegos and wife Anna Vigil of Albuquerque; and daughter, Barbara Gallegos of Monte Aplanado, N.M. Her grandchildren, Juliette Gallegos of Dallas, Texas; Anita Gonzales (Adrian) of Las Vegas, N.M.; Sahra Martinez (Zach); Rebecca Zabinski (Darren) of Minneapolis, M.N.; Jonathan White (Monica) of Albuquerque, NM; and Andrea Gallegos of Santa Fe, N.M. She is also survived by her sister in law, Lita Mingo of Albuquerque; family friend Aida Rodriguez; and multiple great-grandchildren.

Her love of education began at El Rito Normal (Boarding) School and then her lifelong teaching career began in a one-room classroom in rural San Miguel County. She then became the head of the Home Economics Department at West Las Vegas High School for many years. She also trained Home Economics teachers at NMHU and taught Adult Consumer Education Classes.

She eventually retired from teaching in 1980. After retirement, she co-authored a text in Consumer Education and her life story was featured in a book titled "From Grandma with Love." The topic of her story was "A Guaranteed Inheritance." She also became the owner of Cecelia's Kitchen, a home business specializing in locally made jellies, jams, and syrups.

She enjoyed reading, researching genealogy, cooking special dishes for her family, RV'ing with her husband and grandchildren for many years. After her husband's death she became the matriarch for the Triple R Ranch, their family home. In her later days she enjoyed resting at home, praying the rosary, and documenting her memories.

A commemorative mass will be held, July 19, 2019, 9 a.m., at the Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, N.M.

A private family ceremony will follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery, where she will be placed to rest alongside her beloved Arthur.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund in her honor has been established at Wells Fargo Bank: Account #7542047324, Cecelia G. Memorial Account.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at

Arrangements are under the direction of Billy G. Rogers at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd., 425-9319.

