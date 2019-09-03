Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chavez Funeral Home 923 South 3rd Street Santa Rosa , NM 88435 (505)-472-3369 Send Flowers Obituary

Cecilio E. Villanueva, 61, of Anton Chico, N.M., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his home on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.

Cecilio was born to the home of Cipriano and Bersabe (Romero) Villanueva on Nov. 22, 1957 in Tecolotito, N.M. He was reared in Tecolotito and attended schools in Anton Chico and Santa Rosa. On Feb. 26, 1977, he married the former Merlinda Sandoval in Anton Chico, N.M.

Cecilio was employed by the County of Guadalupe for five years before joining ENMR, where he worked as a Construction Foreman, retiring after 33 years of service in 2015. In addition to this, Cecilio also bladed roads for Singleton Ranches. A life-long resident of Anton Chico, Cecilio was a devoted parishioner of Saint Joseph Catholic Church and he enjoyed many hobbies. These hobbies included hunting, ranching and breaking horses. He operated heavy equipment and enjoyed cutting wood and splitting it with an ax. However, he particularly enjoyed the time he spent with his children, grandchildren, siblings, family and friends.

Cecilio is preceded in death by his wife Merlinda Villanueva in 2008, his parents and his brother; David Villanueva.

Cecilio is survived by his children; Bobby Villanueva (Louise) of Anton Chico, N.M., Billy Villanueva (Janell) of Ilfield, N.M., Vicky Villanueva of Las Vegas, N.M. and Estevan Villanueva (Daniela) of Anton Chico, N.M. and his grandchildren; Krystin, Brooklyn, Alyssa, Jonah, Jacoby, Shawnee, Emilio and Justine. Cecilio is also survived by his siblings; Joe Villanueva, Henry Villanueva (Mary Ellen), Rose Smith, Gabby Velasquez (Max), Cipriano Villanueva and wife Lorrie, Manuel Villanueva (Carla), Alice Chavez (Ronald), Katy Gallegos (Jim) and Becky Villanueva.

Recitation of the Most Holy Rosary was to be held Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Anton Chico. The Mass of Christian Burial was to be Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Saint Joseph's, with Father Antonio Mondragon officiating. Interment will follow at San Jose Cemetery in Anton Chico.

Serving as Pallbearers are Jimmy Gallegos, Arthur Villanueva, Roger Villanueva, Michael Velasquez, Danny Flores, Albino Martinez and Lonnie Ware. Honorary pallbearers are Robbie Larrañaga, Cipriano Villanueva and Martin Roybal.

All services have been entrusted to Chavez Funeral Home, 923 S. Third St., Santa Rosa, NM 88435. 575-472-3369.

