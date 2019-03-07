Celina Maria "Auntie Mary" Gonzales (Armijo), 78, of Albuquerque, peacefully passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Enrique and Acelia (Gonzales) Armijo; brothers Luis, Gregorio and Leroy Armijo, and sister Tina Johnson.
Celina is survived by her daughters, Theresa E. (Gonzales) Miller and husband, George A. Miller Sr.; Deanna R. Gonzales-Gomez and wife Mariposa Gomez; father to Theresa and Deanna; Dionicio S. Gonzales; grandchildren George A. Miller Jr. and Jacob R. Miller; brothers, Tony, Santiago, Joe Armijo and Nick Lucero; sisters Priscilla Doble, Elisa Armijo and Maria Sadie Lucero.
Contact Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen, N.M., for service times. Sign Celina's tribute and read full obituary at romerofuneralhomenm.com.
Romero Funeral Home
609 N Main St
Belen, NM 87002
(505) 864-8501
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Mar. 8, 2019