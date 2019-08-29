Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Auburn Klinhenn passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 in Las Vegas, N.M.

He was born June 25, 1927, to Auburn and Doris Klinhenn in North Baltimore, Ohio.

Charles honorably served with the US Navy during the Korean War. He also served in Albuquerque, N.M. as a motorcycle policeman in the '50s. He was and is a beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather.

He is preceded in death by daughter, Victoria Lynn.

He is survived by daughters Lorenza Marcais and Liz Casanova, son Steven Klinhenn, grandsons Jason Byrer and Adrian Marcais great grandson Jason T Byrer, great granddaughter Haley Byrer, mother of his children Carolina Chavez and son-in-law James Casanova.

And think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched. For nothing loved is ever lost and he was loved so much.

