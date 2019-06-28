Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles "Chaz" Martinez. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles "Chaz" Martinez, 57, a lifetime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., went to be with our Lord Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

He was born to the late Ramon L. Martinez and Gertrude Ortiz on Nov. 11, 1961, in Las Vegas, N.M. A Catholic, and attended Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M.

He was the owner of CM Construction, and was a fair boss. He loved hunting with his friends, riding his Harley and was a diehard Denver Bronco fan. Charles was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Armando, Ramon Jr. and Larry Martinez.

He is survived by his son, Justin David Martinez (Miriam) of El Paso, Texas; grandchildren, Sienna and Aria Martinez of El Paso, Texas; sisters and brothers, Diane, MaryAnn, Joseph and Gilbert Martinez all of Las Vegas, N.M.; goddaughter, Ashley Martinez; special friend, Anita Encinias both of Las Vegas, N.M.; mother of his son, Nina Cardenas of Las Cruces, N.M.; numerous, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Public visitation was to take place, Saturday, June 29, 2019, and Sunday, June 30, 2019, 8 a.m. to noon, both days at Rogers Mortuary Chapel in Las Vegas, N.M.

Rosary service will be recited Sunday, June 30, 2019, 7 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted Monday, July 1, 2019, 9 a.m., with both services at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M., with Father Timothy Meurer as celebrant.

Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery with the following serving as casket bearers, Ted Esquibel, Joe Romero, Benito Martinez, Paul Ortiz, Nick Ortiz and Mark Lucero. Honorary bearer will be Victoria Lucero.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

