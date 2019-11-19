Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlie F. Ulibarri. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Charlie F. Ulibarri, 73, went to be with his Lord on Nov. 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Charlie was born on March 29, 1946 in Las Vegas, N.M. to Anselmo and Sophia Ulibarri. He was raised on the Ulibarri Ranch south of Las Vegas where he enjoyed working cattle and gardening. Charlie was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ in Las Vegas, N.M. On May 17, 1980, he married Andy Lou Ulibarri (Pino). Together they welcomed two children, Olivia and Jason. Eventually they welcomed four grandsons, Jonah, Noah, Elijah, and Jackson. He worked as a cook at New Mexico Highlands University where he retired in 2011 after 42 years of service. Along with his enjoyment of ranching and gardening, he loved spending time with family and he especially enjoyed traveling across New Mexico supporting his grandsons' athletic activities.

He is preceded in death by his father Anselmo Ulibarri, Baby brother Leopoldito Ulibarri, Father and mother-in-law Genovevo and Celina Pino, sister-in law Bertha Ulibarri, nephew James Oldham, niece Marissa Pino.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years Andy Lou Ulibarri. Daughter Olivia Ortiz and husband Angelo of Las Vegas, N.M. Son Jason Ulibarri and wife Oletta Ulibarri of Lubbock, Tex. His pride and joy were his four grandsons, Jonah Ortiz, Noah Ortiz, Elijah Ortiz, and Jackson Ulibarri. His mother Sophia Ulibarri, brothers Richard Ulibarri, Victor Ulibarri, and Armando Ulibarri (Yolanda) all of Las Vegas, N.M. Sisters Lillian Baca (Leroy) of Glendale, Ariz., Josie Baca (David) of Thornton, Colo., Marian Oldham Ulibarri of Las Vegas, N.M.. One brother-in-law Richard Oldham of Dallas, Tex. Brothers-in-law Frank Pino (Lupe) of El Paso, Tex., Louie Pino (Christine) of Albuquerque, N.M., Manuel Pino (Roseann) of Las Vegas, N.M., Joseph Pino (Mary Louise) of Las Cruces, N.M., sister-in-law Rose Martinez of Las Vegas, N.M. Numerous nephews and nieces, friends and family, and brothers and sisters in Christ.

Public viewing will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at Rogers Mortuary.

Memorial Service Thursday Nov. 21, 2019 10 a.m. Mountain View Church of Christ Las Vegas, N.M. Presiding over the services, Jason Ulibarri. Interment will take place immediately after at the Ulibarri Family Cemetery on NM Highway 84 right before mile marker 93. Lunch will be served at the Mountain View Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Camp Blue Haven Foundation "General Fund" in the Memo Line" P.O. Box 417 Marble Falls, Texas 78654.

Pallbearers will be Leroy Baca, Chris Pino, Victor Ulibarri II, Frank Pino II, Santana Ulibarri, Greg Pino, Polo Ulibarri, Mathew Pino. Honorary Pallbearers Jonah Ortiz, Noah Ortiz, Elijah Ortiz and Jackson Ulibarri

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

Please visit our online register book Charlie F. Ulibarri, 73, went to be with his Lord on Nov. 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Charlie was born on March 29, 1946 in Las Vegas, N.M. to Anselmo and Sophia Ulibarri. He was raised on the Ulibarri Ranch south of Las Vegas where he enjoyed working cattle and gardening. Charlie was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ in Las Vegas, N.M. On May 17, 1980, he married Andy Lou Ulibarri (Pino). Together they welcomed two children, Olivia and Jason. Eventually they welcomed four grandsons, Jonah, Noah, Elijah, and Jackson. He worked as a cook at New Mexico Highlands University where he retired in 2011 after 42 years of service. Along with his enjoyment of ranching and gardening, he loved spending time with family and he especially enjoyed traveling across New Mexico supporting his grandsons' athletic activities.He is preceded in death by his father Anselmo Ulibarri, Baby brother Leopoldito Ulibarri, Father and mother-in-law Genovevo and Celina Pino, sister-in law Bertha Ulibarri, nephew James Oldham, niece Marissa Pino.He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years Andy Lou Ulibarri. Daughter Olivia Ortiz and husband Angelo of Las Vegas, N.M. Son Jason Ulibarri and wife Oletta Ulibarri of Lubbock, Tex. His pride and joy were his four grandsons, Jonah Ortiz, Noah Ortiz, Elijah Ortiz, and Jackson Ulibarri. His mother Sophia Ulibarri, brothers Richard Ulibarri, Victor Ulibarri, and Armando Ulibarri (Yolanda) all of Las Vegas, N.M. Sisters Lillian Baca (Leroy) of Glendale, Ariz., Josie Baca (David) of Thornton, Colo., Marian Oldham Ulibarri of Las Vegas, N.M.. One brother-in-law Richard Oldham of Dallas, Tex. Brothers-in-law Frank Pino (Lupe) of El Paso, Tex., Louie Pino (Christine) of Albuquerque, N.M., Manuel Pino (Roseann) of Las Vegas, N.M., Joseph Pino (Mary Louise) of Las Cruces, N.M., sister-in-law Rose Martinez of Las Vegas, N.M. Numerous nephews and nieces, friends and family, and brothers and sisters in Christ.Public viewing will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at Rogers Mortuary.Memorial Service Thursday Nov. 21, 2019 10 a.m. Mountain View Church of Christ Las Vegas, N.M. Presiding over the services, Jason Ulibarri. Interment will take place immediately after at the Ulibarri Family Cemetery on NM Highway 84 right before mile marker 93. Lunch will be served at the Mountain View Church of Christ.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Camp Blue Haven Foundation "General Fund" in the Memo Line" P.O. Box 417 Marble Falls, Texas 78654.Pallbearers will be Leroy Baca, Chris Pino, Victor Ulibarri II, Frank Pino II, Santana Ulibarri, Greg Pino, Polo Ulibarri, Mathew Pino. Honorary Pallbearers Jonah Ortiz, Noah Ortiz, Elijah Ortiz and Jackson UlibarriArrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.Please visit our online register book www.rogersmortuay.nm.com to sign the online register book. Published in Las Vegas Optic on Nov. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close