Charlie Tapia, age 65, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Las Vegas, N.M.

Charlie was born on March 13, 1955 to Severo Tapia and Angie Montoya in Cheyenne, Wyo.

Carlos was charismatic, caring, generous and always fun to be around. He loved to be around his family and friends. His favorite times were at the Rialto and Plaza sharing stories with his friends. His friends lovingly referred to him as, "Richard Gere de La Raza". Carlos was most proud of his work with special needs children for 10 years at Las Vegas City Schools, he called them his angels. He currently worked at New Mexico Highlands University as a custodial supervisor. Carlos was very close to all his family and loved them dearly. He was a proud father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather.

Carlos and his wife Theresa enjoyed a beautiful life together full of love, faith and devotion for 22 years. They are best friends.

Carlos will be deeply missed by everyone that knew him and shared in his joy. We will miss his smile, his humor and his loyalty.

He is preceded in death by his father, Severo Tapia, brother, Leroy Tapia and sister Julia Tapia.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa Tapia of the family home; mother Angie Tapia of Albuquerque N.M., sons: Robert Tapia of Denver, Colo., Carlos Tapia of Portales, N.M., daughter Renee Reed (Mike) of Utah; grandchildren: Estevan, Adam, Makayla, Tatianna, Anika, Shawna and Ryan; great grandchildren Noah and Amiah; sisters and brothers Annabelle Gallegos of Sena, N.M, Emily Freebee of Albuquerque, N.M., Lydia Tapia (Gene) of Las Vegas, N.M., Johnny Tapia of Albuquerque, N.M., Mary Ricard of Denver, Colo., Pamela Gutierrez (Andy) of Edgewood, N.M. and J.R. Tapia of Las Vegas, N.M.; sister-in-law: Pam Tapia of Phoenix, Ariz.; aunt: Anisetta of Albuquerque, N.M.; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Cremation has taken place and he will be laid to rest at San Jose Cemetery.

Rosary and Funeral Mass services will be held at a later date.

