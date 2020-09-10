Christine Padilla, age 88, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 in Las Vegas, N.M.

She was born on June 30, 1932 to Donaciano Sanchez and Francisquita Zamora.

Christine was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved gardening, feeding her wild birds, fishing and crocheting. She loved her pets and she loved to attend her grandchildren's sporting events.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Donaciano and Francisquita Sanchez; daughter: Rose Marie Salazar; son: Felipe Padilla.

Christine is survived by children: Leroy R. Padilla of Las Vegas, N.M., Ernestine Roybal of Albuquerque, N.M. and Mary Louise Salazar (Arturo) of San Ignacio, N.M.; grandchildren: Jessica Salazar, Adam Salazar, Josie Salazar, Gilbert Salazar, Roger Salazar (Rosette), David Salazar (Lenny), Loretta Santillanes (Angelo), Patricia Padilla, Mathew Roybal (Gabrielle) Nicolas Roybal and Elisha Seiner (Dillon); 18 great grandchildren: 4 great great grandchildren: sisters: Donna Padilla (George) of Raton, N.M. and Lucille Montoya of Las Vegas, N.M.; brother: Adelaido Sanchez of Las Vegas, N.M.; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Rosary service will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. Funeral mass will follow. Both services will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with Father Rob Yaksick as celebrant. Due to COVID-19, attendance is limited to immediate family only. Masks are required.

Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery with the following serving as Pallbearers: Leroy Padilla, Mathew Roybal, Nicolas Roybal, Nash Solano, Geno Lucero and Patricia Padilla. Honorary pallbearers will be all her remaining grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

