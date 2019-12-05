Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher A. Archuleta. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Christopher A. Archuleta, a lifelong resident of Las Vegas, N.M., was welcomed home by his Heavenly Father on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

His journey began April 29, 1988, when he was born to his loving parents Karen Garcia and Tony Archuleta.

Christopher graduated from West Las Vegas High School in 2006. He went on to study at Luna Community College as well as New Mexico Highlands University. He was employed at Dick's Pub and Restaurant as a line cook and barback.

He was an avid video gamer who enjoyed spending his Sunday afternoons in the company of his mother, sister, niece and daughter relaxing, joking and going for walks. He also found his happiness when he was outdoors camping, snowboarding and fishing the lakes and rivers of Northern New Mexico.

He is preceded in death by his cousin: Michael Martinez; paternal grandfather: Jose A. Archuleta; great grandfather: Samuel Martinez; great grandmother: Josie Martinez.

Christopher will be lovingly remembered by his cherished daughter: Amara Archuleta; mother: Karen Garcia and father: Tony Archuleta; younger brother: Enrique Archuleta and younger sister: Dominique Dolline Archuleta; niece: Malayna Sandoval; maternal grandparents: Willie and Dolline Garcia; paternal grandmother: Florida Archuleta; uncles and aunts: Willie Garcia Jr. (Daniela), Pablo Garcia, Sarah Valdez (Brian), Jacob Garcia (Arleen), Susan Lovato (Andres), Richard Archuleta, Joe Archuleta, Irene Archuleta and Eric Archuleta.

Rosary devotional services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at 9 a.m. with both services to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with Father Timothy Meurer as celebrant.

Interment will take place at San Jose Cemetery in Las Vegas, with the following serving as Pallbearers: Joaquin Garcia, Pablo Garcia Jr, Amorray Cobos, Justin Vigil, Roger Vigil, Andres Lovato, Eric Rodriguez, and Martin Martinez. Honorary pallbearer, Eppie Herrera.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM.

Please visit our online website Christopher A. Archuleta, a lifelong resident of Las Vegas, N.M., was welcomed home by his Heavenly Father on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.His journey began April 29, 1988, when he was born to his loving parents Karen Garcia and Tony Archuleta.Christopher graduated from West Las Vegas High School in 2006. He went on to study at Luna Community College as well as New Mexico Highlands University. He was employed at Dick's Pub and Restaurant as a line cook and barback.He was an avid video gamer who enjoyed spending his Sunday afternoons in the company of his mother, sister, niece and daughter relaxing, joking and going for walks. He also found his happiness when he was outdoors camping, snowboarding and fishing the lakes and rivers of Northern New Mexico.He is preceded in death by his cousin: Michael Martinez; paternal grandfather: Jose A. Archuleta; great grandfather: Samuel Martinez; great grandmother: Josie Martinez.Christopher will be lovingly remembered by his cherished daughter: Amara Archuleta; mother: Karen Garcia and father: Tony Archuleta; younger brother: Enrique Archuleta and younger sister: Dominique Dolline Archuleta; niece: Malayna Sandoval; maternal grandparents: Willie and Dolline Garcia; paternal grandmother: Florida Archuleta; uncles and aunts: Willie Garcia Jr. (Daniela), Pablo Garcia, Sarah Valdez (Brian), Jacob Garcia (Arleen), Susan Lovato (Andres), Richard Archuleta, Joe Archuleta, Irene Archuleta and Eric Archuleta.Rosary devotional services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at 9 a.m. with both services to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with Father Timothy Meurer as celebrant.Interment will take place at San Jose Cemetery in Las Vegas, with the following serving as Pallbearers: Joaquin Garcia, Pablo Garcia Jr, Amorray Cobos, Justin Vigil, Roger Vigil, Andres Lovato, Eric Rodriguez, and Martin Martinez. Honorary pallbearer, Eppie Herrera.Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM.Please visit our online website www.rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book. Published in Las Vegas Optic on Dec. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close