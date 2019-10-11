Chusai Issac Nemecio Padilla age 37, a lifetime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 in Las Vegas, N.M.
He was born in Las Vegas, N.M. on January 21, 1982 to Antonio Padilla and Jessica T.R. Martin.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Corina and Bobby Candelaria and Carlos and Filomena Padilla; cousins: Juan Gallegos and Santiago Gallegos; aunt: Amber Martin.
He is survived by his mother: Jessica Martin of Las Vegas, N.M.; father: Antonio Padilla of Las Vegas, N.M.; girlfriend: Louella Martinez of Las Vegas, N.M.; children: Nevaeh Padilla, Jordan Padilla, Brinly Smith and Evanly Padilla all of Las Vegas, N.M.; brothers and sister: Robert Padilla of Albuquerque, N.M., Santana Padilla of Las Vegas, N.M., Angelo Padilla of Albuquerque, N.M., Anthony Padilla of Sapello, N.M., Starlette Gabaldon of Las Vegas, N.M., Matthew Gabaldon of Las Vegas, N.M. and Steven Gabaldon of Las Vegas, N.M.; numerous: nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial service will be conducted on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at the Heart of David Worship Center with Pastor Eva Gonzales as officiant. Pallbearers will be Juan Crespin, Dario Ortiz, Matthew Gabaldon, Brandon Sandoval, Wally Sanchez and Teddy Manzanares. Honorary Pallbearers will be Booboo Juan Ortiz, Lucas Duran, Steven Gabaldon, Brian Montoya, Daniel Maes, Jesse Lee Romero and Alyssa Wilson.
Reception to follow services at Smiling Faces Restaurant.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Oct. 12, 2019