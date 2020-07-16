On July 11, 2020 Cindy went to be with our Lord in His glorious kingdom. Cindy passed gently into Our Lords arms.
Cindy was born to John F. and Isabel Moore in Denver, Colo. One of Cindy's greatest joy's in her life was her granddaughter Sarah. Anyone who knew Cindy knows the love she had for Sarah. The other greatest joy was her daughter, Melanie. Cindy was very loved and will be missed by a lot of people.
"Our lives are gifts and you gave so much too so many during your life. Your love for your family, friends and especially your daughter and granddaughter was undeniable and sincere. Even as you struggled towards the end, that great smile was always on your beautiful face. There will always be a special place in the hearts of those who were fortunate to have known you, Cindy Moore. Peace is in you now and forever"- Charlie Bazylak.
We would like to take the time to thank Cindy's dear friend Kathy Fisher and also Grace, Sarah and Angela who helped with Cindy's doctor appointments and such. Our family can never thank you enough for all you lovely ladies did for Cindy.
Please keep Cindy in your prayers and always remember her smile.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John F. and Isabel Mary Moore, brother-in-law: Tom Bellerby.
She is survived by her daughter: Melanie Moore of Las Vegas, N.M.; granddaughter: Sarah Herrera of Las Vegas, N.M.; sisters: Linda Bazylak (Charlie) of Las Vegas, N.M.; Patsy Bellerby of Lakeview, Tex.; Rosemary Francis (Ed) of Half Moon Bay, Calif.; brother: Jonathon Moore (Charlotte) of Las Vegas, N.M.; sister: Laurie Sandoval (Steve) of Las Vegas, N.M.; Wendy Moore of Waxahachie, Tex.; uncle: Ruben Moore (Julia) of Ft. Collins, Colo.; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Rosary service will be recited on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 9 a.m. with funeral service to follow, with both services held at Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, N.M., with Father George V. Salazar as Celebrant. Burial of cremains will be held St. Anthony Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited for family and friends.
Arrangements are entrusted to and are under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave. Las Vegas, NM 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. www.rogersmortuarynm.com
to sign the online register book.