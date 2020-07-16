Cindy Sena Higgins fought a courageous battle with cancer for two years and eight months. She was a joyous spirit, gentle heart, and the definition of strength and grace.

She was a devoted mother to Christopher Higgins (Amber Cunningham), Sharissa Higgins (Brian Johnson), Savannah Higgins, and Nakia Higgins. She was the daughter of Patty Vespary (John Montoya) and Rotten Phoenix, sister to Gareth Gallegos and Gilbert De La O, grandmother to Liam and Xaiden Higgins, and Brandon and Tiffany Baca. She was the aunt to Leon Gallegos, Tianna Gallegos, and Yeseñia Gallegos. She was the partner to the true love of her life, Tommy Vigil.

There will be a celebration of life on Thursday, July 23, at 2 p.m. at Rivera Funeral Home at 417 East Rodeo Rd. in Santa Fe. The funeral home and family are following state guidelines requiring face coverings at all times, and capacity is 75 attendees.

The funeral home has social-distance seating implemented, and the family requests all friends and family follow social distancing guidelines when expressing condolences.

A eulogy will be delivered by Rexann Bustamante and Donna Martinez, who are her special friends. For those unable to attend, we will be offering a livestream of the services on the YouTube channel Cindy Sena Service and Facebook via Cindy Sena's personal Facebook page.

