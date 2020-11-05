Clorinda I. Aragon, 85, a lifetime resident of Las Vegas, N.M. passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

She was born to Felix Vigil and Cruzita Roybal-Vigil on January 3, 1935 in Corazon, N.M. She attended the East Las Vegas Schools and was a member of the IC Parish. She earned her BA in Education from NMHU, where she went on to teach grade school for East Las Vegas. After teaching, she became the Activity Director at Vida Encantada Nursing Home for several years. Cora also worked at Rex Studios and the Camera Shop on Bridge Street.

She enjoyed her life with her first husband Gilbert Romero raising her four children. Widowed at a young age, she remarried Alex Aragon. Cora and Alex enjoyed playing horseshoes, fishing, sightseeing, telling jokes, singing canciones, but most of all spending time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by: Gilbert Romero and Alex Aragon (husbands), sons: Gabriel H. Romero, Michael Romero, sisters: Casimira Gomez, Phoebe Estrada, Bertha Ferguson, brothers: Domingo Vigil, Antonio Vigil, Paul Vigil and Flavio Vigil and mother-in-law: Julia Romero.

She is survived by her daughter: Katherine Romero (Jaime) son: Arthur Romero (Lou Ann) all of Las Vegas, N.M.; grandchildren: Diego Romero, Lelah Rae Alderette (Christopher), Brandon Romero, Lance Romero, great-grandchildren: Marcelino Romero, Aedin Alderette, Nathaniel Alderette (Jae), Elijah Alderette, brothers-in-law John Romero of Raton, N.M.; Mike Estrada and family of Las Vegas, N.M., and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions services are pending until further notice.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas, N.M., 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511.

