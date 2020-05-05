Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde Pickett. View Sign Service Information Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming 811 South Gold Deming , NM 88030 (575)-546-9671 Celebration of Life To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary

Clyde Pickett, age 87, a lifelong Las Vegas resident, passed away peacefully and entered into eternal life after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease on April 29, 2020 in Las Cruces, N.M. He was born in Las Vegas, N.M. on Jan. 20, 1933 to Evin "Midge" Pickett and Minnie Anderson Pickett. He was the eighth of nine children. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jackie Pickett, three children and their spouses Debbie Tixier (Wendell) of Lindrith, N.M., Beckie Mosimann (Martin) of Wagon Mound, N.M., and Troy Pickett (Teri) of Deming, N.M. Seven grandchildren: Shellie Dutton (Kyle), Jolie Benavidez (Frankie), Trey Tixier (Hollie), Wendell Mosimann, Travid Mosimann (Sarah), Tel Pickett and Tee Pickett. Two great granddaughters: Aliyah and Addison Tixier. He is also survived by one sister, Shirley Payne of Deming, N.M.

In his early years, he did a variety of jobs; milking cows in high school, farming, riding broncos, etc. On Nov. 23, 1951, he married Jackie Hadderton. His main job was being a cowboy. He worked on a number of ranches in this area. He was drafted into the Army during the Korean conflict and served from 1953 to 1955, then it was back to being a ranch hand until 1962, when he went to work for the Santa Fe Railroad and worked as a brakeman and conductor until he retired. He could do just about anything, but was always a cowboy at heart. He loved riding and roping, whether it was working cattle, branding, or team roping in the arena, he did it all and continued doing so into his early 80s.

Above all, Clyde was most proud of his family. He taught all of his kids to ride and rope, and helped a lot of other people's kids to do the same. He loved kids and never passed up an opportunity to tease them. He was an ornery prankster, and everyone that knew him probably has a story to tell that still makes them smile. He loved country music and dancing to it, and was a great dancer. He was also a man that would do anything for anybody that needed him to. He had countless friends, and will be missed by many. As one family friend put it, Clyde loved life and enjoyed life more than anybody they'd ever known.

