Corinne Duran
1939 - 2020
Our Love has run the race, her crown awaits her…
Corinne Duran was born in Wagon Mound N.M., Jan. 6, 1939 and passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving husband and children on Nov. 27, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Abran (killed in action WWII) and Ciria Martinez. Siblings, Eva Elkins, Maria Louisa Gallegos and Abe Martinez. Grandmother Louisa Sanchez; Uncle Leo Sanchez and Granddaughter Michelle Duran.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 yrs, Deacon Charlie Duran. Children, Carlos Duran, Tina Joy, Marc Duran, Mike Duran, Thomas Duran and Vanessa Duran; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Corinne received her BA in Biology from Highlands University in Las Vegas N.M. She taught science for many years at Our Lady of Fatima in Albuquerque and her students won many science awards. Corinne served on the town council in Wagon Mound. She loved the Lord and was a devout Catholic serving in many ministries such as; teaching Catechism, Eucharistic minister, marriage ministry, lector, taught confirmation, was an instructor for all the above ministries as well. She also formed and led Spanish and English choirs, she loved praising God with her beautiful voice and guitar. She also loved arranging flowers and decorating the church for special holidays and celebrations. She belonged to the Legion of Mary, Crusillo and Charismatic groups at Our Lady of Fatima and Santa Clara parish where she served.
Corinne was gifted musically, she sang, played guitar, violin, piano and clarinet. She performed in the Zarzuela De Albuquerque. She also loved the outdoors, camping, fishing and bird watching. Being the adventure seeker, she made sure to travel to other countries as well. Her beautiful smile drew people to her and her laughter was a joy! She loved life and lived it to the fullest, no regrets.
We would like to thank all our wonderful friends and family for your love, support and prayers during Corinne's illness. May God bless you all!
Special thanks to my grandson Emilio (Bug), his wife Deanna & beautiful children for their love and help in caring for my Corinne. I thank God for all my children for their great love for their mother, support and helping to care for her as well. Special thanks to Nurse Cristella and Julian Chavez traveling from Albuquerque to come and help with the medical care of Corinne. I wish to also thank Rogers Mortuary for their wonderful caring service - Thank-you Mark!
Corinne will be laid to rest in Santa Clara Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions, a future memorial service will be held.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary, 600 Reynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M., 1-800-479-3511 and 505-425-3511.

Published in Las Vegas Optic from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas
600 Reynolds Avenue
Las Vegas, NM 87701
505-425-3511
