Our dearest Corrine Garcia, passed away peacefully in her home with her loving husband and children by her side. She was born on September 2, 1938 in Rociada, NM.
Corrine was a lifelong Catholic. She met her husband Ruben Garcia, and married in 1957, then moved to Denver Colorado to start their family. After several years in Colorado, they returned to New Mexico where she retired from New Mexico CYFD Department.
Together they built their home on the family homestead in Rociada, N.M., family and friends called it "The Ranch", her home was always open to everyone to enjoy. Corrine enjoyed being around family for the holidays. She loved playing poker, dice and working on puzzles. She would make everyone laugh with her jokes, tricks, and feisty attitude. She enjoyed going to the Casinos with her sisters. She will be greatly missed by her family, especially by her husband Ruben and will be in all our hearts forever.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Tonie Rivera and sister-in-law Gloria Strahl.
She is survived by her husband Ruben Garcia of the family home in Rociada, N.M.; sons and daughter, Michael Garcia (Connie) of Santa Fe, N.M., Robert Garcia of Las Vegas, N.M., Brenda Garcia of Alamogordo, N.M., Ron Garcia (Vickie) of Chandler, Ariz.; grandchildren, Michael J. Garcia (Sarah), Steven Garcia (Alie), Valerie Sanchez (Johnny), Felicia Armijo, Jennifer Graham, Ryan Garcia and Hailey Garcia; great-grandchildren, Maddie, Joshua, Noah, Alex, Jason, Alyna, Monique and Gabriel; sisters, Polly Romero (Sonny) of Las Vegas, N.M., Frances Alvarado (Frank), Viola King (Roy), and Darlene Tidwell (Aaron) all of Alamogordo, N.M.; sisters-in-law, Bernice Ortega (Ben) of Rociada, N.M., Viola Martinez (Levi) of White Rock, N.M., brother-in-law: Leo Garcia (Alice) of Las Vegas, N.M.; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Funeral services have been scheduled for immediate family only on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at 9 a.m. Funeral service will be live streamed via Facebook on www.facebook.com/ic.
Interment will take place at Santo Niño Cemetery in Lower Rociada in Rociada, N.M., with the following as pallbearers, Michael J. Garcia, Steven Garcia, Ryan Garcia, Salomon Martinez, Justin Tidwell and Jennifer Graham. Honorary will be her remaining grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary, 600 Reynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M., 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511.