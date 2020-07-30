Corrine Martinez was born on April 28, 1930 to Pasqualita and Federico Roybal in San Geronimo, N.M.
Her most notable accomplishment was that of being a devoted wife to Erminio Martinez for 68 years, married on Jan. 1, 1952. She also devoted herself to being a mother to seven children.
She graduated from New Mexico Highlands University with a degree in Education. She went on to get her Master's in Special Education. She taught for 25 years, specializing in early childhood education. Corrine was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and Catholic Daughters of America. She was a strong pro-life advocate, praying the rosary for the unborn weekly at the Immaculate Conception Church. She often attend Bible Studies and Catholic Conferences.
Corrine's pride and joy were her children, grandchildren and the numerous students she taught through the years. She had a special place in her heart for her sisters and brothers. She enjoyed gardening and reading. As a military wife, she enjoyed traveling the world and continued traveling throughout her retirement.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Federico and Pascualita Roybal; brother: Ernesto Roybal; sister: Juanita Romero; brother: Federico Roybal Jr.; grandsons: Angelo Martinez and Gabriel Romero.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years Erminio Martinez of the family home: children: Rod Martinez (Deb) of Albuquerque, N.M., Bernice Martinez (Carlos) of Sapello, N.M., Martin Martinez (Alma) of Denver, Colo., Debbie Bonifacio (Gene) of Kaneohe, Hawaii, Chrissy Lizarraga (Bob) of Colorado Springs, Colo., Lori Romero of Rio Rancho, N.M. and Diego Martinez (Donna) of McKinnely, Tex.; 22 grandchildren: 18 great grandchildren: sisters: Rose Gallegos (Joe) of Las Vegas, N.M., Mary Baca of Denver, Colo. and Helen Ortiz (Jimmy) of Las Vegas, N.M.; brother: Nabor Roybal of Las Vegas, N.M.; sister-in-law: Mary Martinez of Las Vegas, N.M.; brother- in-law: Manny Martinez of Las Vegas, N.M.; special cousin: Rose Gonzales of Albuquerque, N.M.; special godchildren: Deedra Ortiz, David Romero and Margaret Montano of Las Vegas, N.M.; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Rosary services will be recited on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at 9 a.m. Funeral mass will follow, with both services to be held at Immaculate Conception Church with Father George V. Salazar. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited for family and friends only. Must wear a face mask.
Interment will follow at San Jose Cemetery in Las Vegas, N.M., with the following serving as Pallbearers Rod Martinez, Kris Martinez, Carlos Martinez, Manuel Romero, Nick Martinez, Lucas Martinez, Tim Martinez and Robert Lizarraga. Honorary Pallbearer will be David Romero.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.
