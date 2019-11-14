Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cory Moore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cory passed from this life on Oct. 29, 2019 in Chacon, N.M. Born in Susanville, Calif. to Patricia Smith and a father we will not mention, he was later adopted by James H. Moore. Soon after graduating Lassen High School in 1984, he left home to buckaroo in northern California and northern Nevada.

At just 20 years old he found himself managing the Inner Mountain Ranch just outside of Reno, Nevada, when he married Lorraine Brown. From this marriage three children were born; Jessica Renee, Callie Jo and Patrick William. The family lived in Standish, Calif. until Cory was offered a ranch managing job in Chacon, N.M. for the Shaffers where he resided until his death.

Aside from managing ranches, he shod horses in his spare time, started quite a few colts, cowboyed every chance he had, was one heck of a welder, hunted every season and guided for several outfitters and family.

For a short time, he lived in Questa, N.M., where he welded for the mining company. Returning to Chacon, he then became a welding teacher at Luna Community College in Las Vegas, N.M.

Loving everything he did, students and people around him grew to appreciate his skills and many became close friends.

Nicknames were many but most new him as "Cowboy Cory," "That Crazy Gringo," and "A Pretty Good Man." He was a black and white kinda guy, he either loved you or would have nothing to do with you.

Some knew of his great poetry skills and all knew of his jokester ways! His steel trap memory made for some great storytelling. A tough man he was, hard-headed as they come and a heart not big enough for all the love he had.

Cory was preceded in death by his grandparents Forest and Elaine Smith, Father James H. Moore, sister Elaine Moore and son Patrick William Moore.

He is survived by his daughters; Jessica Renee Moore and Callie Jo (Scottie Knapp), granddaughter; Auburn Grace, mother; Patricia Moore, sisters; Barbara (Ed Smith), Sandra (Maurice Sanchez), Suzanne (Randy Langslet), and Shannah Dawn, brothers; Bret (Kathy Moore) and James (Charity Moore) along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Cory loved New Mexico, loved and was loved by very many friends he made here, loved the culture, the people, the traditions and the history. He may not have been born a New Mexican but he surely died as one!

