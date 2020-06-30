Cynthia K. Vigil (Cyndee) passed away on June 12, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev. She was born on Dec. 1, 1958.

Cyndee was a graduate of WLV High School. She attended NMHU and received a BA and a double MA in physical education and counseling.

Cyndee worked for YDDC in Albuquerque, N.M. for 17 years. Recently was employed by Homeland Security in Las Vegas, Nev. for 16 years.

Her hobbies were drawing, cooking, crocheting, traveling and hanging out with friends.

Cyndee is survived by her son Donaciano A. Vigil, her mom and dad, Andy and Gloria Vigil. She was the third of five sisters, Della Rae Vigil, Judy Montoya (husband Arthur), Frances Armijo (husband Gilbert), and Donna Martinez (husband Steven). She also has five nephews, two nieces, seven great nephews and three great nieces. Also survived by many cousins and aunts and uncles.

Services are pending at this time.

