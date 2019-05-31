Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dan Lucero. View Sign Service Information Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Rd Santa Fe , NM 87507 (505)-395-9150 Send Flowers Obituary

With a heavy heart and great sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved Dan Lucero, who went with the Lord on May 24, 2019.

Dan Lucero was born March 23, 1943, in Los Alamitos, N.M., (12 miles north of Las Vegas, N.M.) to Manuel G. Lucero and Fedelina Padilla Lucero.

Dan graduated from Robertson High School in 1963. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army, and was honorably discharged in 1969.

He worked for the U.S. Post Office, where he retired after 32 years of service.

Dan loved music and was a great accordian player. He was very talented and played different musical instruments in his lifetime but the accordion was his favorite.

He recorded several CD's and cassettes while playing with the band "Amistad." Dan will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel G. Lucero and Fedelina Padilla Lucero; grandparents Melecio Lucero and Eutemia Gonzales Lucero; maternal Grandparents Hilario Padilla and Albinita Perea Padilla; father- and mother-in-law Clemente Salinas and Josie Romo Salinas; brother Erminio Lucero; sister Clorinda Lucero Aragon; sister- in-law Cleo Lucero; brothers-in-law Richard Rudolph, Michael Pearl and Manuel Aragon and also other relatives.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Lucero, of the family home in Las Vegas; brothers John Lucero (Trudie) Henderson, Nev. and Paul Lucero (Mary) of Los Alamos, N.M.; sisters Madeline Rudolph (Richard) and Velma Montano (Fred), all of Las Vegas, N.M., and Gloria Pearl (Mike) of Las Vegas, Nev.

Rosary services will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 7 p.m., at Immaculate Conception Church of Las Vegas, N.M.

Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, June 5, with Father George V. Salazar as celebrant. Interment will follow at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, N.M., with full military honors.

Arrangements are under the direction of Riverside Funeral Home in Santa Fe, N.M.

Serving as honorary casket bearers are Juan Salinas, Benny Salinas, Daniel Gallegos, Lloyd Tafoya, Benny Lucero and Carlos Vigil.

Published in Las Vegas Optic on June 1, 2019

