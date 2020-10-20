Daniel Martinez, age 85, a lifetime resident of La Fragua, N.M., passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

He was born on Sept. 7, 1935 in La Fragua, N.M. to the late Manuel Martinez and Rosa Salazar.

Daniel was united in marriage to Louise Lopez on Sept. 4, 1955.

He was member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Villanueva.

Daniel enjoyed spending time working in the fields on his blue Ford tractor and visiting with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a hardworking man always providing for his family. He worked as a construction labor, operator, supervisor and mechanic for Brown Construction CO. for many years.

He is preceded in death by his wife: Louise; sons: Robert Martinez and Gerald (Edward) Martinez; granddaughter: Monique Martinez; son-in-law: George P. Valdez Sr.; special nephew: Nepoleon Ortiz.

Daniel is survived by his son: David Martinez (Connie) of Chimayo, N.M.; daughter-in-law: Bernadette Martinez of San Miguel, N.M.; daughter: Charlene Valdez of La Fragua, N.M.; sister: Dora Fresquez (Gilbert) of Albuquerque, NM; brother-in-law: Phil Lopez (Dolores) of Utah; grandchildren: David Martinez Jr. of El Barranco, Erica Pettye (Stephen) of Texas, Leann Archuleta (Adam) of El Rito, Nicole Flores (Rudy) of Truth or Consequences, N.M., Fabian Martinez (Bianca) of San Miguel, N.M., Tiffany Martinez (Pargas) of San Miguel, N.M., George Valdez Jr. (Tanya) of La Fragua, Charlie Valdez (Marisela) of La Fragua, Henrietta Baca (Mike) of Santa Fe, N.M. and Jose Salinas (Geneva) of Las Cruces, N.M.; special niece: Rose Ortiz of Arizona: 21 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; numerous: nieces, nephews , other relatives and many friends.

Rosary service will be held Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Funeral mass to follow, with both services to be held at Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe Church in Villanueva, N.M. with Father Moses Nwankwo as celebrant. Due to COVID-19, services are limited to immediate family only. Masks are required.

Interment will follow at Nuestra Señora de Esquipula Cemetery in Sena, N.M., all urn bearers will be his great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Ambercare and CNS nursing staff for all the assistance in the months leading to his death.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

