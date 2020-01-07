Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel R. Sanchez. View Sign Service Information Gonzales Funerals & Cremations 2315 Hot Springs Boulevard Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-9319 Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel R. Sanchez, 80, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M. passed away on Saturday following an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his father, Refugio Sanchez; a sister, Emma Sanchez; and brothers, Wilfred, Anthony, and Alfred Sanchez. He is survived by his wife Lilly Sanchez of the family home; his mother, Aurora Sanchez of Las Vegas, N.M.; a daughter Sarah Sally Sanchez of Las Vegas, N.M.; two sisters: Aggie Romero and Susie Lucero and husband Eloy all of Las Vegas, N.M.; a brother, Larry Sanchez and wife Irene of Las Vegas, N.M.; six grandchildren including Alicia, Mikela, Marissa, Ambrose, Jacob and Angelina; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was born in Las Gallinas, N.M., on May 7, 1939, and married Lilly Padilla on Aug. 18, 1962, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. He was a laborer for Franken Construction Company for 28 years and was a foster grandparent and helped with the Senior Citizens Center. In his early life he enjoyed deer and elk hunting, and stream fishing on the Gallinas.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. in St. Francis Chapel at Gonzales Funerals Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd. A rosary will be recited on Wednesday at 7 p.m. from Our Lady of Sorrows Church. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday morning, Jan. 9, 2020, at 9 a.m. from the church. Serving as casket bearers will be Eric, Steve, and Antonio Sanchez, Randy Vigil, Lawrence Lucero, and Lawrence Lucero Jr. Cremation will follow and burial will take place in the Santo Nino Cemetery in Las Gallinas at a later date.

