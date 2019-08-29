Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danny Ciddio Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Danny Ciddio Sr. of Las Vegas, N.M. passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Medford, Oregon. He was 71 years old.

Danny Sr. graduated from West Las Vegas High in 1965 and served in the United States Army during Vietnam. Honors include the Army Commendations Metal and the Purple Heart for wounds received in action.

Danny Sr. is preceded in death by parents Celestina and Tony Ciddio, both WWII veterans; great nephew Dyon Ciddio Garcia and great niece Christina Ciddio Greenier.

Danny Sr. is survived by son Danny Jr. (Rachel); grandchildren Santana, Adrina, and Orlando Ciddio; brother Richard (Christine); nieces Renee Ciddio and Rhonda Ciddio Greenier; great nephew Derreck Garcia and great nieces Alexsys, Layci, and Amarii Greenier.

Dad, we will always carry you in our hearts….

Danny Sr. will be buried at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, N.M. on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 11:15 a.m. Celebration of his life will commence right after the return from Santa Fe National Cemetery at the Elks Lodge located at 2305 Collins Drive in Las Vegas, N.M.

