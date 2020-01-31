P. David Archuleta, longtime resident of Watrous N.M. passed away on Jan. 24, 2020. He was a compassionate and caring man husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
David is preceded in death by his wife Laura, his son David Q. Archuleta Jr, daughter Laureen and his parents Rafael and Aurora Archuleta. David is survived by his granddaughters , Rita Archuleta (Daniel), Elena Archuleta (Mark), Laura Archuleta, daughter-in-law, Maria, brothers Jessie Archuleta (Connie), Frank (Pancho) Archuleta, Phillip Archuleta (Rosie), Tommy Archuleta (Diana), uncle Paciano Trujillo, numerous: nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as other relatives, neighbors and many friends.
Rosary will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Feb. 5, 2020 at 9 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas N.M. Interment to follow at the Sacred Heart cemetery in Watrous, N.M.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Feb. 1, 2020