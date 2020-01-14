David Maestas entered eternal life on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. He was with his tremendously caring and supportive children and brothers and sisters. He was born on Oct. 30, 1947 and is preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy, who cared for him all her life; his granddaughter, Chantal Maestas; his parents, Max and Rita Maestas; and many other loving and caring family members he can now see again. He is survived by his children, Danielle, David Jr., Darren, Dominic, and Derek; 16 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several family members.
He passionately worked for the City of Las Vegas as the Grants Administrator. It was most important to him to simply spend time with his family and friends. His drive, compassion, and willingness to help lives on in his children and grandchildren.
Rosary and Mass services will be held Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 811 Guaymas Place NE, starting with a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Mass at 11 a.m. Graveside services to be announced at the Mass. Please visit our online guestbook for David at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Jan. 15, 2020