David Nick Lujan, 47, was born July 21, 1972 in Denver, Colo. David passed away on Sept. 20, 2019, after a brief illness. David Lujan was born to Evelyn Lujan of Las Vegas, N.M., and the late Jose Nick Lujan of 3511 Louis Road, Las Vegas, N.M. David was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Benito and Bernardita Lujan; maternal grandparents, Elauterio and Rosa Lopez; uncle Junio Lopez and special cousin Contessa Alvarado. David is survived by his mother Evelyn Lujan; sister Lynette Gonzales and special brother-in-law Lorenzo Gonzales; niece Loriah Gonzales (fiancé Joshua Vigil) and great nephew Opie; niece Lynessa Gonzales (fiancé Joseph Montoya); brother Mike Lujan (Darlene); nephew Micah and niece Ilana Lujan; loving brother John Lujan who always watched and cared for David; nephew Steven; niece Destiny Lujan and great nephew Lucas; special and close cousin Antonio Lujan as well as many supportive loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friend who gave him love, comfort and prayers.

Our love and gratitude to all our families and friends and everyone else in our time of loss. A family get-together for David will be at the Luna Vocational Campus lunch room on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. The family of David Lujan has entrusted the care of David Lujan to Avista Cremation and Burial Santa Fe, N.M.

