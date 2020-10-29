Deacon Juan G. Martinez, age, 76 a lifelong resident of Ribera, N.M. passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at his home.

He was born on Sept. 19, 1944 to Procopio Martinez and Merejilda Padilla in Las Vegas, N.M.

Juan was a firefighter all over the U.S. in his earlier years. He was a cursillista in Cursillo #222 and he and Cecilia were also very dedicated to marriage enrichment for many years. He enjoyed fishing, camping, playing nickel and listening to New Mexico music with his family and friends. He retired from Glorieta Conference Center after 29 years of dedicated service. He was ordained as a deacon in 2003 and was a strong pillar in his community. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were his world.

Juan is preceded in death by his parents; son: John Patrick Martinez.

He is survived by his wife Cecilia G. Martinez of the family home; children: Charles Martinez (Ernestina) of Santa Fe, N.M., James Martinez (Ramona) of Santa Fe, N.M. and Germaine Pacheco (Tito) of Ribera, N.M.; daughter-in-law: Lillian Maestas (Alvin) of Ribera, N.M.; grandchildren: Alisha, Joshua (Brianna), Patrick Jr. (Antonette), James Jr. (Angela), Melanie (Ryan), Matthew, Kevin (Avery), Ryan (Alisha), Melinda (Dominic), Daniel, Sarah, Maria and Felicia; great grandchildren: Ethyn, Marcus, Raiden, Lilly, Bella, Isaac, Noah, Emma, Jonah, Riley, Myla, Avin and Azariah; sister: Erlinda Tapia of Ribera, N.M.; brother-in-law: Genaro Benavidez (Linda) of Las Vegas, N.M.; sisters-in-law: Mabel Flores of San Juan, N.M. and Carolina Lopez of Las Vegas, N.M.; brother-in-law: Roland Benavidez (Marcella) of San Juan, N.M.; uncle: Max Padilla (Mary) of Ribera, N.M.; aunts: Trinnie Tapia of Las Vegas, N.M. and Elena Padilla of Las Vegas, N.M.; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services have been scheduled for Deacon Juan G. Martinez for immediate family only and he will be laid to rest at the San Miguel Del Vado Cemetery with the following serving as Pallbearers Patrick Martinez Jr., Joshua Martinez, James Martinez Jr., Matthew Pacheco, Kevin Pacheco, Ryan Martinez, Daniel Pacheco and Isaac Martinez. Honorary Pallbearers will be all his remaining grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Deacon Juan's name to St. Steven Fund C/O Andy Carrillo 4000 St Joseph's Place NW Albuquerque, N.M. 87120.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary, 600 Reynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M. 87701, 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

