DeAnna Vigil de Romero, from Las Vegas, N.M., went to our Lord on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

She leaves behind her husband, attorney Román Romero, and their three daughters: Carolina, Pilar and Paz, her parents David and Patricia Armijo-Vigil, brothers: David Vigil, Lorenzo Vigil, Loran Vigil, and sister Alyassea. DeAnna had numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, former and current students that she loved and cherished.

DeAnna spent 22 years as a high school counselor, assisting and advocating for children in Las Vegas, Los Lunas and most recently at Valley High School and La Cueva High School. She graduated from Robertson High School in 1991, in Las Vegas, N.M., and received her B.A. in social work (1997) and M.A. in guidance and counseling (1998), both from New Mexico Highlands University (NMHU). She was a member of the cheerleading team at both Robertson and NMHU.

DeAnna was known for her keen sense of fashion and style and her passion for travel, sports (girls basketball in particular), and spending time with her family, and dearest friends. She thoroughly enjoyed traveling each summer to watch her daughters and their friends play basketball throughout the country and enjoyed vacationing in Mexico and Italy. She had a big heart, a God-given, natural charm and loved to help others, especially children.

She was a proud supporter of the New Mexico Clippers Girls Basketball Club, NMHU, The University of New Mexico, The Norte Dame Fighting Irish, AIPAL Champion St. Mary's Cougars and the Metro and District Champion La Cueva High School Bears girls basketball teams. She spent countless hours volunteering to help girls basketball teams, and will be forever remembered as the mom that time and time again left the game once the score was close only to nervously watch from outside the stadium through the cracks between her fingers.

The world's most interesting people were always drawn to her in her multiple humanitarian efforts. She spent a summer living in Guanajuato, Mexico, where she was befriended by the governor's wife. The two subsequently spent countless hours volunteering for Catholic Charities, assisting with marriages for underprivileged villagers. She also volunteered for the Chihuahua/Albuquerque Sister Cities Program, the Catholic Sisters of San Miguel County, as an Ambassador for New Mexico Highlands University, and for countless school activities.

The family thanks the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Tex. and the amazing nurses at the UNM Cancer Center. We are also thankful for our talented family nurses, D's sister-in-law, Teresita Vigil, niece Joslin Olivas, aunt Anita Montoya, and the many healthcare professionals whose calling is to help others. The Romeros are also extremely grateful for the tremendous support and love we all have received from DeAnna's students and the faculty and staff at La Cueva High School, St. Mary's School and the prayers, food and support provided by our family and friends. Lastly, we thank D's dear aunt and godmother, The Honorable M. Christina Armijo, who left the federal bench to help with D's fight against cancer in every way possible.

D's heroic, fearless battle against cancer will be forever remembered, as will her spirit, happiness and kindness as she walked right through her battle against cancer while preferring to stress about girls basketball and her students.

Due to the current restrictions, D received a private rosary, Mass, and burial on Monday, May 11, 2020.

Jerry Montaño, Lorenzo Vigil, Laurence Romero, Michael Sena, David Vigil, Alyassea Vigil and Loran Vigil will serve as pallbearers.

