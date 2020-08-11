Debbie S. Garcia, age 56, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at Presbyterian Rust Medical Center in Rio Rancho, N.M. from natural causes.
Debbie was a loving mom, wife, daughter, aunt and cousin. She worked for the governor in Pojoaque for many years as an accountant before retiring in 2007. During her free time, she enjoyed watching her sons' favorite football teams, the 49ers and Raiders, shopping and eating out. Admired for her delicious red chile, pistachio pudding, and carrot cake; along with her own Spanglish words "quena" and "sass". A faithful woman with a lighthearted attitude; she was beautiful, funny, and resilient. Debbie was the strongest woman to walk this earth despite the many hardships she endured.
She was born on Sept. 11, 1963 in Las Vegas N.M. to Angie Pacheco and Moses Lopez. Originally from Las Vegas, she raised her children in Pojoaque, which she adored dearly.
She is preceded in death by her beloved son Antonio Garcia Jr, father Moses Lopez, father-in-law Frutoso Garcia Jr, mother-in-law Rosita Garcia, uncle Jose Vigil, and Aunt Guadalupe Vigil.
She is survived by her son Leonardo Garcia and daughter Sandy Garcia (Manuel); grandchildren Scott Jr and Antonio all of Las Vegas, N.M.; father of her children Antonio Garcia Sr., of Las Vegas, N.M., mother Angie Pacheco of Las Vegas, N.M., brother Joseph Lopez of Grants, N.M., niece Desiree Lopez Martinez and kids of Tucson, Ariz.; niece Azulema Lopez and kids of Tucson, Ariz. Aunt Mary Alice Herrera and companion Joe Coca of Las Vegas, N.M., niece Erica Herrera of Albuquerque, N.M.. Uncles Manuel and Casimiro Pacheco of Raton, N.M. Special cousin Brendaleigh Lobato of Los Hueros, N.M.; cousins Johnny Arguello (Juanita) of Las Vegas, N.M., Josephine Vigil of Cimarron, N.M., Ramon Vigil of Los Hueros, N.M., and Elaine Martinez (Walter) of Las Mesilla, N.M. Extended family Fidel Garcia (Sylvia) of Albuquerque, N.M.; Stella Rascon (Darwin) of Las Vegas, N.M.; Henry Garcia (Amy) of Las Vegas, N.M.; Gloria Pacheco (Larry) of Tecolote, N.M.; Edward Garcia (Esther) of Las Vegas, N.M.; Linda Gallegos (David) of Albuquerque, N.M.; Ted Garcia (Jeanette) of Las Vegas, N.M.; Molly Martinez of Las Vegas, N.M.; Chris Garcia (Audrey) of La Puebla, N.M.; Maryann Turner (Mark) of Clovis, N.M.; Pedro Garcia of McAllen, Tex.; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at 9 a.m. with the funeral service to follow, both services held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M. with Father Rob Yaksich as celebrant. Serving as pallbearers will be the following: Leonardo Garcia, Manuel Salazar, Joseph Lopez, Jose Lobato, Henry Garcia, Chris Garcia Jr., Jude Garcia and Darwin Rascon. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons Scott Jr and Antonio. Cremation will take place after the services and burial of cremains will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Las Vegas, N.M.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited for family only and close friends. Must wear a face mask at all times.
Arrangements are entrusted to and are in the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas, NM 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. www.rogersmortuarynm.com
to sign the online register book.