Debby S. Rogers, a resident of Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at her home in Salt Lake City, Utah following a courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her parents, Billy Rogers and wife Brenda of Las Vegas, N.M., and Sandra Magnum and husband Bob of Roswell, N.M.; a daughter, Shelby Rogers Block and her husband Chris of Salt Lake City, Utah; her brother, Lyle Rogers and wife Jamie of Colorado Springs, Colo.; step sisters: Amanda Dominguez of Glendale, Ariz., Christine Casaus and husband Donald of Moriarty, N.M., and Becca Martinez and husband Shawn of Las Vegas, N.M.; step brothers: Bobby Rogers and wife Michelle and Orlando Lefebre of Las Vegas, N.M.; nieces: Megan Rogers of Denver, Colo., Clare and Shea Fitzgerald of Tempe, Ariz., Teja Valdez of Glendale, Ariz. and Avah Martinez of Las Vegas, N.M.; nephews: Sean Rogers of Denver, Colo., Zachary Archuleta of Albuquerque, N.M., and Josiah Archuleta of Glendale, Ariz.

She was born on April 28, 1960, in Ft. Collins, Colo. She graduated from Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, N.M. with a degree in broadcast journalism. She was a television news producer and worked in the television markets in El Paso, Tex., Las Vegas and Reno, Nev., Toledo and Columbus, Ohio, and Salt Lake City, Utah. Most recently she was the public affairs manager for the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City.

A memorial service will be held on Jan. 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the Mountain View Mortuary and Cemetery in Cottonwood Heights, Utah and memorials in her honor can be made to the Huntsman Institute Cancer Foundation, 500 Huntsman Way, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84108.

