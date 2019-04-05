Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Delia Chavez, 80, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M. and later Rio Rancho, N.M., went to be with our Lord on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Bee Hive Homes in Bernalillo, N.M. after battling cancer for several years.

Delia was born Sept. 28, 1938, in Las Vegas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Apolonio and Lena Duran and a sister Agnes "Nay" Ramos.

She is survived by her husband, Lorenzo "Larry" Chavez, three children: Larry (Rose) Chavez, Jeannette (Gary) Tripp and Gary (Noel) Chavez; seven grandchildren: (Larry (KariAnn), Orlando (Diana) and Lawrence Chavez, Hilaree (Joseph) Levi, Delia Ann (Randy) Hayden, Gayle (Andrew) Aho, and Jennifer Gonzales); eight great-grandchildren: (Jordan, Lauren, Eriq and Landon Chavez, Dylan and Matthis Hayden, Shea Aho and Cameron Levi); five brothers (Donald, Joe (Bobbi), Henry (Theresa), Tommy (Harriett), and Dennis (Koko) Duran: three sisters: Dolores (Stu) Ahrens, Viola (Willie) Welter, and Margaret (Elmo) Maes and numerous nieces and nephews.

Delia graduated from Immaculate Conception "I.C." High School and received her bachelor's degree in education from New Mexico Highlands University. She taught at various schools within the Las Vegas City Schools and the Santa Rosa Consolidated Schools.

She retired from education while working with the Las Vegas City Schools in 1999 and moved to Rio Rancho, where all her children reside.

Delia was an avid sports fan and supported her children and grandchildren all over the state at various competitions. She was a huge Lobo and Tony Snell fan.

Serving as honorary urn bearers were grandsons Larry, Orlando, and Lawrence Chavez, Randy Hayden, Andrew Aho and great-grandson Jordan Chavez.

