Service Information Gonzales Funerals & Cremations 2315 Hot Springs Boulevard Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-9319 Obituary

Della Mascarenas Urioste of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. She was born to Secundino and Grace Mascarenas in Las Tusas, N.M., on March 16, 1947. She attended West Las Vegas High School. She married the love of her life in 1965 and was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church and was a previous mayordoma at Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe Church in Sapello, N.M. She was an avid Denver Bronco fan, loved to read and watch Days of Our Lives. She enjoyed going to the casino and anything and everything her grandkids were involved in.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lupe, and her siblings Joe E. "Pime" Mascarenas, Agnes Jaramillo, Richard "Dickey" Mascarenas. and Joe A. Mascarenas; nephew Joseph "Nickey" Mascarenas, great nieces: April Garduno and Selena Larranaga and great nephew Logan Jaramillo. She is survived by her son, Les Urioste (Heather), grandson Stephen Urioste (Kayla) and great granddaughter Alicia (Martin); daughter Deanna Urioste (Danny Downs); grand daughters Danica Downs and Destiny Downs (Santana) and grandson Donovan Downs (Alexis). Brothers and sister in laws: Mike Jaramillo, Delphie Urioste, Gene Urioste, Rose and Louie Atencio, Connie and Milnor Chavez, Josie and Armando Sisneros, Isabel Mascarenas, Ermerlinda Mascarenas, and Barbara Jones; nephew Rodney Mascarenas and Sonia; nieces Joyce and Tom Meserve, Monica and Sam Stroud, Melissa Jaramillo, Catherine Jaramillo and Angelica and Alex Larranaga; great nephews: Aaron Stroud and family, JoJo Mascarenas and family, Mario Mascarenas, Sebastian Jaramillo, Cory Stroud and Jordan Mascarenas; great nieces: Megan Stroud and family, Jolene Mascarenas, Shania Larranaga, Ricardita Mascarenas and Jazmyne Jaramillo; special friends Theresa Gonzales, Fabiola Martinez, Irene Encinias and Lugarda Gallegos.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in St. Francis Chapel at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd. Services will be held from Our Lady of Sorrows Church beginning with a rosary on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday morning, Feb. 28, 2020 at 9 a.m. The burial will follow in the Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe Cemetery in Sapello, N.M. with the following serving as casket bearers: Tom Meserve, Sam Stroud, Alex Larranaga, Rodney Mascarenas, Aaron Stroud, and JoJo Mascarena.

