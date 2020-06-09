Dennis Solano
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis J. Solano, age 56, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Las Vegas, N.M.
He was born July 9, 1963 to Moises Solano and Aurora Lila Torrez in Las Vegas, N.M.
Dennis was a loving son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was a hard working cowboy, he was a Jack at all trades.
He is preceded in death by his father: Moises Solano; brothers: Moises Solano Jr., Eddie Solano, Archie Solano and Lorenzo Solano.
Dennis is survived by his sons: Cody N. Benavidez (Marisol) and John Solano both of Las Vegas, N.M.; daughter: Ashliegh Victoria Solano of Vernon, Tex.; grandchildren: Max, Santiago and Marilena; mother of his children: Esperanza Victoria Solano of Vernon, Tex.; mother: Aurora Lila Solano of Las Vegas, N.M.; sisters and brothers: JoAnn Gomez (Silviano) of Rociada, N.M., Cristina Humrich (Mike) of Pueblo, Colo., Mary Lou Bulinski of Las Vegas, N.M., Leonard Solano of Las Vegas, N.M., Mary Ann Ness (Phil) of Longmont, Colo., Cathy Keeney of Hermigton, Ore., Shirley Romero (Robert) of Las Vegas, N.M., Ruby Barrett of Las Vegas, N.M. and Michael Solano of Pueblo, Colo.; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Rosary devotional services will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Funeral mass will follow with both services to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with Father Rob Yaksich as celebrant.
Burial of cremains will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Optic from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas
600 Reynolds Avenue
Las Vegas, NM 87701
505-425-3511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved