Dennis J. Solano, age 56, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Las Vegas, N.M.

He was born July 9, 1963 to Moises Solano and Aurora Lila Torrez in Las Vegas, N.M.

Dennis was a loving son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was a hard working cowboy, he was a Jack at all trades.

He is preceded in death by his father: Moises Solano; brothers: Moises Solano Jr., Eddie Solano, Archie Solano and Lorenzo Solano.

Dennis is survived by his sons: Cody N. Benavidez (Marisol) and John Solano both of Las Vegas, N.M.; daughter: Ashliegh Victoria Solano of Vernon, Tex.; grandchildren: Max, Santiago and Marilena; mother of his children: Esperanza Victoria Solano of Vernon, Tex.; mother: Aurora Lila Solano of Las Vegas, N.M.; sisters and brothers: JoAnn Gomez (Silviano) of Rociada, N.M., Cristina Humrich (Mike) of Pueblo, Colo., Mary Lou Bulinski of Las Vegas, N.M., Leonard Solano of Las Vegas, N.M., Mary Ann Ness (Phil) of Longmont, Colo., Cathy Keeney of Hermigton, Ore., Shirley Romero (Robert) of Las Vegas, N.M., Ruby Barrett of Las Vegas, N.M. and Michael Solano of Pueblo, Colo.; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Rosary devotional services will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Funeral mass will follow with both services to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with Father Rob Yaksich as celebrant.

Burial of cremains will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

