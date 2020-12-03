1/1
Diana Pearl Weathers
1959 - 2020
Diana Pearl Weathers, a loving mother, wife and grandmother passed away on Dec. 1, 2020 at the age of 61.
Diana was born on June 7, 1959 to Joe and Dolores Weathers in Pueblo, Colo.
Diana was a proud Army Veteran. She was also very proud of her Masters of Social Work and Anthropology Degrees.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and nephew Nicholas Weathers.
Diana is survived by her life partner of 42 years Robert Weathers; her only daughter Scarlett Branchal and husband Gabriel; four grandchildren, Kennedy, Angel Bayleigh, Faith and Roman who she loved very much. She is also survived by many other family members.
Cremation has taken place and services will be held at the Immanuel Lutheran Church for the immediate family only. Burial will be at the La Cueva Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M., 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

Published in Las Vegas Optic from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas
600 Reynolds Avenue
Las Vegas, NM 87701
505-425-3511
