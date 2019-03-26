Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores B. Salazar. View Sign



Dolores B. Salazar was called to her heavenly home on March 23, 2019, surrounded by family. Dolores was born in Chapelle, N.M., on Aug. 15, 1921, to Abel Solano and Cruzita Lucero.

As a little girl, Dolores lost her mother and later enjoyed a close and special relationship with her stepmother, Adelina Solano. Dolores married Eufracio Salazar on Nov. 24,1941.

Eufracio and three children - Ramona and twin daughters - preceded her in death.

Dolores and Eufracio were additionally blessed with six children: Lucy Encinias (Ernesto) of Ojo de Chapelle, Tomás Salazar (Loretta) of Ojo de Chapelle, David Salazar (Theresa) of Ojo de Chapelle, Julian Salazar (Donna) of Bernalillo, Timothy Salazar (Darlene) of Albuquerque, and Bernabe Salazar (Lisa) of Albuquerque.

Dolores was proud of all her children and was especially loving and protective of her 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Dolores was born and raised in Chapelle, and raised her children at the family ranch in Ojo de Chapelle, where she participated in all the ranch chores, including gardening, harvesting, and tending to farm animals.

Dolores enjoyed being a homemaker and was talented in embroidery and crocheting, preparing savory meals with fresh tortillas along with her specialty of pumpkin pie were the envy of all.

She enjoyed family gatherings, playing board games and viewing "Wheel of Fortune" daily.

Graduating from the Normal High School in Las Vegas, N.M., Dolores placed great emphasis on achieving an education.

A lifelong Catholic, she was a member of the Society of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel and a devoted Esclava de Santa Rita.

Services will be held from the San Miguel del Vado Catholic Church in San Miguel, N.M. The rosary will be recited on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 7 p.m., with the Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated with Father George Salazar and Father Moses Nwankwo, to be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 10 a.m.

Following the mass, the burial will take place in Bernal, N.M., at the Capilla de Santa Rita. Pallbearers will be Adolfo Salazar, Orlando Encinias, Jared Salazar, Matthew Salazar, Brian Salazar and Thomas Salazar.

Honorary bearers will be all of her remaining grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at Dolores B. Salazar was called to her heavenly home on March 23, 2019, surrounded by family. Dolores was born in Chapelle, N.M., on Aug. 15, 1921, to Abel Solano and Cruzita Lucero.As a little girl, Dolores lost her mother and later enjoyed a close and special relationship with her stepmother, Adelina Solano. Dolores married Eufracio Salazar on Nov. 24,1941.Eufracio and three children - Ramona and twin daughters - preceded her in death.Dolores and Eufracio were additionally blessed with six children: Lucy Encinias (Ernesto) of Ojo de Chapelle, Tomás Salazar (Loretta) of Ojo de Chapelle, David Salazar (Theresa) of Ojo de Chapelle, Julian Salazar (Donna) of Bernalillo, Timothy Salazar (Darlene) of Albuquerque, and Bernabe Salazar (Lisa) of Albuquerque.Dolores was proud of all her children and was especially loving and protective of her 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.Dolores was born and raised in Chapelle, and raised her children at the family ranch in Ojo de Chapelle, where she participated in all the ranch chores, including gardening, harvesting, and tending to farm animals.Dolores enjoyed being a homemaker and was talented in embroidery and crocheting, preparing savory meals with fresh tortillas along with her specialty of pumpkin pie were the envy of all.She enjoyed family gatherings, playing board games and viewing "Wheel of Fortune" daily.Graduating from the Normal High School in Las Vegas, N.M., Dolores placed great emphasis on achieving an education.A lifelong Catholic, she was a member of the Society of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel and a devoted Esclava de Santa Rita.Services will be held from the San Miguel del Vado Catholic Church in San Miguel, N.M. The rosary will be recited on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 7 p.m., with the Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated with Father George Salazar and Father Moses Nwankwo, to be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 10 a.m.Following the mass, the burial will take place in Bernal, N.M., at the Capilla de Santa Rita. Pallbearers will be Adolfo Salazar, Orlando Encinias, Jared Salazar, Matthew Salazar, Brian Salazar and Thomas Salazar.Honorary bearers will be all of her remaining grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Online condolences can be sent to the family at gonzalesfunerals.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Billy G. Rogers at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd., 1-888-425-9319. Funeral Home Gonzales Funerals & Cremations

2315 Hot Springs Boulevard

Las Vegas , NM 87701

(505) 425-9319 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Las Vegas Optic on Mar. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close