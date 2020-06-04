Dolores "Dodo" Garcia, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2020. She was born Jan. 9, 1951, in Las Vegas, N.M. She passed at age 69 in Santa Fe, N.M. in her home where she resided for 29 years.
Dodo had a loving and honest heart. She would open her door for her friends and family and always offered food and a helping hand. She enjoyed making people laugh, dancing, watching movies, playing at the casino and having company over at her home. Overall, she enjoyed having a good time and was the life of the party.
Dodo was survived by her beloved daughter Geniva Garcia; (daughter) Annette San Roman and is lovingly remembered by (auntie) Veronica "Betty" Lujan; (sister) Mary "Debbie" Lujan and children Carol, Boy and Joyce; (brother) Leroy "Chuco" Lujan; sons Robert and Matthew Lujan and children Isaiah and Hazel; (grandchildren) Melinda Estrada, Bobbi Benavidez, Manuel Benavidez and Christian San Roman; (great grandchildren) Tobiana and Mauricio Garcia and Munchies; (godson) Darrall and Gustavo Romero and Comadre Pauline Gonzales and the Esquibel family; many numerous family and friends.
Dodo preceded in death by (mother) Socorro Lujan, (father) Elias Gonzales, (husband) Eddie "Frank" Garcia, (brother) Ernest "Boy" Lujan.
Devotional services and Rosary will be recited on June 4, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Riverside Funeral Home in Santa Fe, N.M. Please view www.riversidefunerals.com for more information.
Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held on June 5, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M.
Interment burial to be announced with the following Pallbearers; Manuel Benavidez, Christian San Roman, Leroy "Chuco" Lujan, Matthew Lujan, Darrall Romero and Bobby Benavidez, Honorary Pallbearers will be; Robert "Bobby" Lujan, James "Jimmy" Correa, Henry Gonzales and Mauricio Garcia.
Published in Las Vegas Optic from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.