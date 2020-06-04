Dolores "Dodo" Garcia
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores "Dodo" Garcia, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2020. She was born Jan. 9, 1951, in Las Vegas, N.M. She passed at age 69 in Santa Fe, N.M. in her home where she resided for 29 years.
Dodo had a loving and honest heart. She would open her door for her friends and family and always offered food and a helping hand. She enjoyed making people laugh, dancing, watching movies, playing at the casino and having company over at her home. Overall, she enjoyed having a good time and was the life of the party.
Dodo was survived by her beloved daughter Geniva Garcia; (daughter) Annette San Roman and is lovingly remembered by (auntie) Veronica "Betty" Lujan; (sister) Mary "Debbie" Lujan and children Carol, Boy and Joyce; (brother) Leroy "Chuco" Lujan; sons Robert and Matthew Lujan and children Isaiah and Hazel; (grandchildren) Melinda Estrada, Bobbi Benavidez, Manuel Benavidez and Christian San Roman; (great grandchildren) Tobiana and Mauricio Garcia and Munchies; (godson) Darrall and Gustavo Romero and Comadre Pauline Gonzales and the Esquibel family; many numerous family and friends.
Dodo preceded in death by (mother) Socorro Lujan, (father) Elias Gonzales, (husband) Eddie "Frank" Garcia, (brother) Ernest "Boy" Lujan.
Devotional services and Rosary will be recited on June 4, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Riverside Funeral Home in Santa Fe, N.M. Please view www.riversidefunerals.com for more information.
Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held on June 5, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M.
Interment burial to be announced with the following Pallbearers; Manuel Benavidez, Christian San Roman, Leroy "Chuco" Lujan, Matthew Lujan, Darrall Romero and Bobby Benavidez, Honorary Pallbearers will be; Robert "Bobby" Lujan, James "Jimmy" Correa, Henry Gonzales and Mauricio Garcia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Optic from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe
3232 Cerrillos Rd
Santa Fe, NM 87507
(505) 395-9150
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I remember when Do Do and Geneva lived next door she was a wonderful person.
Rulene Ortiz
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved