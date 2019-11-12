Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores S. Rael. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Dolores S. Rael, age 73, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Las Vegas, N.M., at her home with her family by her side.

She was born on April 23, 1946 to Alfred Geoffrion and Melecia C' De Baca in Las Vegas, N.M.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She enjoyed camping, fishing, spending time with her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed dancing and listening to her husband's music.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Alfred and Melecia Geoffrion; her children's father: Eugene Sedillos; brothers: Robert Geoffrion and Louis Geoffrion; sisters: Agnes Vigil, Irene Aranda and Pita Williams.

She is survived by her husband of the family home James Rael; sons and daughter: Melissa Sedillos of Las Vegas, N.M., Eugene Sedillos (Nicole) of Las Vegas, N.M. and Matthew Sedillos (Monica) of Albuquerque, N.M.; grandchildren: Samuel (Marecela), Brittany (Elias), Chantel, Derick, Louanna, James and Matthew II; great grandchildren: Khole, Felizianna, Francisco, Valentin, Dani, Ellie and Santiago; sisters: Rosemary Duck (Jerry) of Santa Fe, N.M. and Juliette Ludi of Las Vegas, N.M.; brothers: Artie Geoffrion (Irene) of Las Vegas, N.M. and Alfred Geoffrion (Gloria) of Rio Rancho, N.M.; sisters-in-law: Carmen Geoffrion of Los Alamos, N.M., Mary Jane Valdez of Las Vegas, N.M., Lupe Rael of Las Vegas, N.M. and Rita Kavanaugh (Michael) of Albuquerque, N.M.; brothers-in-law: Tony Rael of Las Vegas, N.M. and Danny Rael of Rio Rancho, N.M.; numerous: nieces, nephews, god children, other relatives and many friends.

Rosary devotional services will be recited Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be conducted on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at 9 a.m. with Father George V. Salazar as celebrant both services to be held at Immaculate Conception Church. Cremation has taken place and burial of cremains will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

