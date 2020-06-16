Donald Garcia, 72, of Las Vegas, passed away on June 11, 2020 in his home. He was born on June 26, 1947 to the late Ross and Stella Garcia.

Donald is also preceded in death by his grandparents Emilio and Tomasita Guerin, and Pedro and Tomasita Garcia, parents Ross and Stella Garcia, brother Frank Garcia, sisters Diana Garcia and Jeanette Romero, mother-in-law Minnie Gallegos, Sam Gallegos and brothers-in-law Larry Miera and Anthony Kloeppel.

Donald is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Laura L. Garcia; children: Donald "Herk" Garcia Jr. (Jennifer), Dawnette Garcia-Najar (Chris), Dominic Garcia (Tina); grandchildren: Victoria, Donald III, Deandra, Ruby, Ryan, Kiana, Dominic Jr., Austin, Kalvin, and Iris; brothers and sisters: Leroy H. Garcia (June), Joseph Garcia (Rosalie), Rosanne Martinez (Joe); brothers and sister-in-law: Rick Lebow (Margie), Sandy Miera, Brian Gallegos (Valerie), Art Gallegos (Laura), Fernando Gallegos (Stephanie), Steve Romero and Sam Gallegos (Brenda); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Donald graduated from El Rito Community College as a barber. He and Laura owned and operated The Hair Shack in Las Vegas for 42 years.

Throughout his life, Donald was always generous and caring with family and enjoyed taking them on vacations. He also liked collecting and talking about classic cars, and passing family traditions to the younger generations. But without a doubt his grandchildren were always his greatest source of pride and joy.

Because of issues due to COVID-19, a rosary and mass will be held for immediate family only. The time and date be determined at a later date.

