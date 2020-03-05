Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Schutte. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Clifford Schutte, retired District Court Judge, former Assistant Deputy District Attorney, and private practice lawyer, died unexpectedly in the early morning hours of Feb. 25, 2020.

He was born in Dayton, Ohio, to Earl Christian Schutte and Cora Irene Schutte. Don received his B.A. from Bowling Green State University and his J.D. from the University of Akron before moving to New Mexico and settling in Albuquerque, Tucumcari and Las Vegas.

Don was a role model, guiding light, and loving father to his children, as well as an active member in his communities and with the organizations to which he belonged.

Don was preceded in death by his father and mother, Earl Schutte and Cora Schutte; and his brother, Kenneth Schutte. He is survived by his loving partner, Ruth Nelson; his children, Christopher Michael Schutte, Ashley Nichole Schutte, and J. Tyler Schutte (Jayme Abeyta); and his seven grandchildren, Viktorya Schutte, Jaylen Schutte, Julian Schutte, Haylie Adams, Connor Adams, Adelynne Ambrose and Questin Martinez.

The family has created a memorial scholarship fund for Don at the New Mexico Paint Horse Club.

