Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Jean Hays. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Donna Jean Hays went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

She was born in Las Vegas, N.M. on April 15, 1930, to Alvin Gerdeman and Fern Brooke Gerdeman. Donna was 90 years old.

Donna moved from Las Vegas, N.M. to Grand Junction, Colo. in August 2009. In January 2018, Donna made her final move to the Larchwood Inn Nursing Home in Grand Junction.

Donna was previously married to Howard Hays for 21 years from 1951 to 1973.

Donna is survived by her three children, Son: Bill (Kathy) Hays of Grand Junction, Colo., daughter: JaneEllen (Marty) Mallette of Las Vegas, N.M., and son: Alan (Casey) Hays of Huntsville, Ala. Four grandchildren: Tesha Mallette-Egger, Jennifer Hays, Cody Hays, and Shea (Crystal) Hays. Four great grandchildren, McKayla, Matthew, Morgan Egger, and Hadleigh Hays.

Donna received her Master's Degree in Library Science from Norman, Okla. She later returned to Las Vegas and worked as the Head Librarian at New Mexico Highlands University until retirement.

Donna loved reading books, especially books on end-time bible prophecy. She regularly held bible studies in her home for Chinese students attending school at Highlands University. She had an incredible wealth of knowledge of the bible and loved sharing that knowledge with those who wished to know more.

On May 30, Donna will be laid to rest, at the Masonic Cemetery, next to her mother, father, brother, and sister. Rev. Owen Young will be officiating a graveside service.

Pallbearers are: Randy Hays, Russell Read, Jesse Egger, Marty Mallette, Tesha Mallette-Egger, and Lisa Boyd.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary of Las Vegas, NM 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511. Donna Jean Hays went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, May 14, 2020.She was born in Las Vegas, N.M. on April 15, 1930, to Alvin Gerdeman and Fern Brooke Gerdeman. Donna was 90 years old.Donna moved from Las Vegas, N.M. to Grand Junction, Colo. in August 2009. In January 2018, Donna made her final move to the Larchwood Inn Nursing Home in Grand Junction.Donna was previously married to Howard Hays for 21 years from 1951 to 1973.Donna is survived by her three children, Son: Bill (Kathy) Hays of Grand Junction, Colo., daughter: JaneEllen (Marty) Mallette of Las Vegas, N.M., and son: Alan (Casey) Hays of Huntsville, Ala. Four grandchildren: Tesha Mallette-Egger, Jennifer Hays, Cody Hays, and Shea (Crystal) Hays. Four great grandchildren, McKayla, Matthew, Morgan Egger, and Hadleigh Hays.Donna received her Master's Degree in Library Science from Norman, Okla. She later returned to Las Vegas and worked as the Head Librarian at New Mexico Highlands University until retirement.Donna loved reading books, especially books on end-time bible prophecy. She regularly held bible studies in her home for Chinese students attending school at Highlands University. She had an incredible wealth of knowledge of the bible and loved sharing that knowledge with those who wished to know more.On May 30, Donna will be laid to rest, at the Masonic Cemetery, next to her mother, father, brother, and sister. Rev. Owen Young will be officiating a graveside service.Pallbearers are: Randy Hays, Russell Read, Jesse Egger, Marty Mallette, Tesha Mallette-Egger, and Lisa Boyd.Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary of Las Vegas, NM 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511. Published in Las Vegas Optic on May 27, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close