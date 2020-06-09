Services for Dora Ana Sandoval, 91, a lifelong resident of Las Vegas who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from Our Lady of Sorrows Church beginning with a rosary at 9 a.m., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial. Father Tim Muerer will celebrate the Mass. The interment of her cremated remains will be in the San Jose Cemetery. Serving as honorary pall bearers will be Anthony Julian Sandoval, Cristopher Lee Sandoval, Carlos Sandoval, Isaac Sandoval, Joshua Sandoval, Isaiah Sandoval, Keith Sandoval, Vicente Sandoval, Joe Montoya, and Christopher Montoya (grandsons); Jamesha Sandoval, Cameron Sandoval, Justina Montoya (granddaughters), and Athena Herrera (great-granddaughter).
She is survived by her 12 kids, including four daughters: Christina Irene Sandoval and companion Alden and Katie Sandoval of Rio Rancho, N.M., Teresa Sandoval of Las Vegas, N.M., Rita Valdez and husband Paul of Santa Fe, N.M.; her eight sons: Alfonso (Fonch) Sandoval and his wife Joanne of Albuquerque, N.M., Ralph Sandoval and Charlie Sandoval and his wife Elizabeth of Las Vegas, N.M., Raymond Sandoval of Santa Fe, N.M., Julian Sandoval and companion Kathy, and Paul Sandoval and his wife Jessica of Las Vegas, N.M.; 33 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was born on July 26, 1928 in San Isidro, N.M. and was united in marriage on July 27, 1944 to Alfonso Sandoval in Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Sapello, N.M., She was the wife of a Union Pacific railroader as a homemaker. She loved cooking for her family and friends. For everyone who entered her loving home, she was always there with open arms and a hot meal ready for them. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, a loving grandmother and friend. Dora moved back to Las Vegas after her husband's death to manage her 12 kids in her hometown. She was a dedicated catholic and a lifelong member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church and was a member of the Santo Nino de Atocha choir. She will be greatly missed, but not forgotten.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.gonzalesfunerals.com. Arrangements have bee entrusted to the loving care of Billy G. Rogers at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd, 505-425-9319.
Published in Las Vegas Optic from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.