Our dear Dora's love, strength, perseverance, teachings, generosity and compassion will be forever cherished. The Lord called Dora home and her heath battles are no longer. Our mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend, Dora E. Nordman, passed away April 8, 2020, a week after her husband of 35 years, Karl A. Nordman passed on April 1, 2020. Dora is survived by her children, Melissa Vigil, Jonathan and Rochelle Vigil, step children Karl Allen Nordman, Troy Nordman, and Tanna Cane; her grandchildren; step grand children, 10 brothers and sisters; numerous nieces and nephews; and other distant relatives.

Born in Las Vegas, N.M. on May 17, 1944, Dora's strong belief in education, led her to a career as a lifelong educator, teaching at schools in Santa Rosa, Springer, Deming, Wagon Mound, Las Vegas, Las Cruces, and New Mexico Highlands University. A beautifully eloquent speaker of the Spanish language, guided her to pursue a Master's in education administration and Spanish - culture and traditions of her heritage and lineage kept the family well versed and connected.

Cremation has taken place in Denver, Colo., where Dora and Karl resided. A private prayer service will be scheduled in the near future, as well as a celebration of life when gatherings are allowed. Please contact Melissa Vigil at [email protected] or at 720-416-6626 for information or to express condolences to the family. Published in Las Vegas Optic on May 13, 2020

